WWE News: Major title change confirmed by WWE [Contains Spoilers]

A major title change has taken place in NXT

As seen on this week's WWE NXT TV tapings at the Full Sail University, Undisputed Era members Kyle O'Reilly and Bobby Fish won the NXT Tag Team Championships from The Street Profits.

Undisputed Era's history in the NXT Tag Team division

At the recently concluded NXT TakeOver: Toronto 2019 event, the duo of Kyle O'Reilly and Bobby Fish failed to capture the NXT Tag Team Championships from The Street Profits in the opening match of the night.

Prior to this year's TakeOver: Toronto, Undisputed Era had cemented their place as two-time NXT Tag Team Champions after having won the NXT Tag Team Championships on two different occasions with O'Reilly and Fish defeating Sanity in the first place to win the titles in 2017.

Having lost the titles to the Moustache Mountain (Trent Seven and Tyler Bate) at the 2018 WWE UK Championship tournament, Undisputed Era regained the belts two days later courtesy of Roderick Strong and Kyle O'Reilly.

However, the duo eventually lost the titles to The War Raiders at NXT TakeOver: Phoenix.

What happened at the latest set of NXT TV Tapings?

At the latest set of NXT TV Tapings, Undisputed Era duo Bobby Fish and Kyle O'Reilly won the NXT Tag Team Championships for the second time in their careers after they dethroned The Street Profits. With this win, O'Reilly is now the first wrestler to become a three-time NXT Tag Team Champion.

The title change is scheduled to air on the September 4 episode of NXT and WWE themselves have confirmed the change on their website with the following announcement:

Major news from NXT tapings (CAUTION: SPOILERS)

Undisputed ERA's Bobby Fish & Kyle O'Reilly defeated The Street Profits to win the NXT Tag Team Championship at Thursday night's NXT tapings at Full Sail Live in Orlando, Fla.

Watch NXT in the coming weeks to see how Undisputed ERA prevailed over Angelo & Montez Ford.

NXT streams every Wednesday at 8/7 C on the award-winning WWE Network.

