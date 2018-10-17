×
WWE News: Major title change takes place at SmackDown 1000

Soumik Datta
ANALYST
News
949   //    17 Oct 2018, 07:33 IST

A major title change took place at SmackDown 1000
A major title change took place at SmackDown 1000

On tonight's celebratory and historic episode of SmackDown 1000, The Bar made history by becoming five-time overall WWE Tag Team Champions when they defeated The New Day to win the SmackDown Live Tag Team Championships for the very first time.

Prior to tonight's episode of SmackDown 1000, The Bar had previously already lost to The New Day on a few occasions and at the recently concluded Super Show-Down event in Melbourne, Australia, the duo of Sheamus and Cesaro failed to capture the SmackDown Tag Titles despite a hard-fought effort against five-time and now former champions, The New Day.

However, on tonight's special episode of SmackDown Live, The Bar once again earned an opportunity at the SmackDown Tag Titles and on this occasion, the team of Sheamus and Cesaro did not seem to miss a beat as the two outlasted the team of Big E and Xavier Woods, following a shocking return from The Big Show.

Having made his return to WWE TV last week against Randy Orton in a Crown Jewel World Cup Qualifier, The Big Show once again shocked the entire WWE Universe when he returned and chokeslammed New Day's Kofi Kingston through Jerry Lawler and Booker T's announce table, once again cementing his heel turn in the process.

Back in the ring, distracted by Show's heel turn, Big E eventually fell victim to a brutal Brogue Kick from Sheamus, as 'The Celtic Warrior' made the cover and picked up a monumental win for The Bar, who have now entered into their first reign as SD Live Tag Team Champions.

Following the match, Big Show joined in on the celebrations as he held up the championship belts with Sheamus and Cesaro as well and seemingly marked the beginning of a new alliance on the blue brand.

Is this newly formed alliance between Big Show and The Bar based on a long-term basis? What do you think? Tell us in the comments below!

