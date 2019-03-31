WWE News: Major WrestleMania 35 spoiler teased by WWE's Twitter account

Will WWE actually take this rather bold decision?

What's the story?

We're literally days removed from the 'grandest show of them all'. And to satiate the appetite of the WWE Universe, WWE has teased a major spoiler for the big event.

In a Tweet posted by the company, Charlotte Flair holds two Championship titles after WrestleMania. Needless to say, fans will not be very happy following the same.

In case you didn't know...

This week, on SmackDown Live, we saw an unprecedented development that received mixed reactions from the WWE Universe. Charlotte Flair defeated Asuka in a title match and is not the SmackDown Women's Champion.

There are many theories about why this decision took place. Some are speculating that it was only done because Becky Lynch will win the big one at WrestleMania, and then the four Horsewomen will hold their titles aloft following the 'Show of Shows'.

Others have said that the company is a little too gracious with regard to opportunities for 'The Queen'.

The heart of the matter

The graphic indicates that Charlotte Flair will win the big one at WrestleMania when she takes on Ronda Rousey and Becky Lynch. And once she does, she will not only be the RAW Women's Champion but also the SmackDown Women's Champion at the very same time.

It is clear that this is a ploy that WWE is using to generate heat ahead of their big show so that they receive immense social media traction. Fans have been very vocal about their disdain for Charlotte Flair and the number of opportunities she receives. This is the response from a certain fan:

What's next?

We will learn the future of the RAW and SmackDown Women's Championships at RAW I suppose. Will both titles be up for grabs at WrestleMania? Will Asuka be added to the big match?

