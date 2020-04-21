The happy couple have made a decision

With last week's large list of sudden releases, the wrestling world has been waiting for news regarding possible signings with other companies. All Elite Wrestling, Ring of Honor, NWA, IMPACT, NJPW and more could put the dozens of Superstars looking for work to good use.

Fans assumed that several of those performers already had their next destination chosen. The Good Brothers returning to NJPW seemed like an obvious choice, as did Eric Young, EC3, and Drake Maverick showing up in IMPACT Wrestling down the line.

Even if those are their next moves, we won't really know for some time, as every WWE star that was released last Wednesday had a 90-day non-compete clause. Still, that hasn't stopped fans from asking.

Maria Kanellis addresses questions regarding All Elite Wrestling

Two Superstars that fans are eager to see pop up on their TV again down the line are Mike and Maria Kanellis. The happy couple had a pretty epic debut at Money in the Bank in 2017 but were rarely seen in WWE until 2019 when a storyline saw Maria berating Mike after failing to live up to his expectations in the company.

When asked whether they could wind up in AEW down the line or not, Maria revealed that the plan was to stay home with the family for now.

Both Mike and Maria have been posting more pictures with their two children on social media, showing just how happy a family they are. For the next three months, why not enjoy the time with loved ones?

Surely, after that, they'll be receiving calls from promotions around the world.