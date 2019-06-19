×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

WWE News: Maria Kanellis brilliantly shuts down a fan with an interesting social media post

Phillipa Marie
ANALYST
News
646   //    19 Jun 2019, 21:06 IST

Maria could be in trouble after voicing her opinion on Twitter
Maria could be in trouble after voicing her opinion on Twitter

What's the story?

Maria and Mike Kanellis only recently re-signed with WWE after weeks of seemingly teasing that they would exit as soon as their contracts come to an end, but despite signing what are believed to be five-year deals, the couple is still not happy.

In case you didn't know...

Mike and Maria Kanellis have already been part of WWE for two years after debuting at Money in the Bank back in 2017, but haven't been utilized on WWE TV as much as they should have been. Mike seemingly fell out of favor whilst he was on SmackDown Live, whilst Maria had to take time away from the ring when she announced her pregnancy merely months after her return.

Maria has since returned to WWE TV and is part of 205 Live alongside her husband but is very vocal about her issues with the company, something that could get her into trouble in the future.

The heart of the matter

Maria Kanellis recently took to social media to voice the fact that she wasn't made part of 205 Live despite the fact that she and her husband are reportedly one of the reasons why ratings have improved.

When the former Ring of Honor star was questioned by a fan about the fact that she was already complaining after just signing a new contract, she shared an interesting insight into the company and how she's trying to make it a better place.

What's next?

Mike and Maria still appeared on 205 Live last night in a backstage segment where their feud with Jack Gallagher continued. Maria and her husband are now part of WWE for the next five years so it appears that Maria will have to push harder or the company will step in and stop her voicing her opinion publically.

Do you think Maria is going to get herself into trouble? Have your say in the comments section below...


Tags:
WWE 205 Live Maria Kanellis Mike Kanellis
Advertisement
WWE News: Another veteran Superstar possibly confirms WWE exit on Twitter
RELATED STORY
WWE Rumors: Two WWE stars sign new deals despite reportedly asking to leave
RELATED STORY
WWE Rumors: Backstage details on renewed contracts, long-term strategy
RELATED STORY
WWE News: Mike Kanellis calls out company for not caring about 205 Live
RELATED STORY
WWE News: Mike Kanellis reacts to comments on Maria Kanellis' new revealing photo
RELATED STORY
Opinion: Why Mike and Maria Kanellis should be moved to NXT
RELATED STORY
WWE 205 Live Results: May 7th, 2019
RELATED STORY
205 Live Results (May 28th, 2019): SmackDown Star surprises roster, NXT UK talent gets a new name
RELATED STORY
WWE 205 Live Results: April 2nd, 2019
RELATED STORY
205 Live Results: March 19th, 2019 - WrestleMania 35 title match confirmed
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us