WWE News: Maria Kanellis brilliantly shuts down a fan with an interesting social media post

Maria could be in trouble after voicing her opinion on Twitter

What's the story?

Maria and Mike Kanellis only recently re-signed with WWE after weeks of seemingly teasing that they would exit as soon as their contracts come to an end, but despite signing what are believed to be five-year deals, the couple is still not happy.

In case you didn't know...

Mike and Maria Kanellis have already been part of WWE for two years after debuting at Money in the Bank back in 2017, but haven't been utilized on WWE TV as much as they should have been. Mike seemingly fell out of favor whilst he was on SmackDown Live, whilst Maria had to take time away from the ring when she announced her pregnancy merely months after her return.

Maria has since returned to WWE TV and is part of 205 Live alongside her husband but is very vocal about her issues with the company, something that could get her into trouble in the future.

The heart of the matter

Maria Kanellis recently took to social media to voice the fact that she wasn't made part of 205 Live despite the fact that she and her husband are reportedly one of the reasons why ratings have improved.

Interesting. So we bring the most viewership to @WWE205Live and then aren’t used? Cool. https://t.co/FLXTHE9mpU — MariaKanellisBennett (@MariaLKanellis) June 18, 2019

When the former Ring of Honor star was questioned by a fan about the fact that she was already complaining after just signing a new contract, she shared an interesting insight into the company and how she's trying to make it a better place.

Call it what you want. It’s a job not a dictatorship. I have an opinion. I will speak my opinion. I will try to change things from the inside. How do you think I got things done in every company I’ve worked for? By putting the work in and fighting for what I believe is right. https://t.co/jqEU6xHiKe — MariaKanellisBennett (@MariaLKanellis) June 18, 2019

What's next?

Mike and Maria still appeared on 205 Live last night in a backstage segment where their feud with Jack Gallagher continued. Maria and her husband are now part of WWE for the next five years so it appears that Maria will have to push harder or the company will step in and stop her voicing her opinion publically.

Do you think Maria is going to get herself into trouble? Have your say in the comments section below...