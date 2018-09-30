WWE News: Maria Kanellis cleared for return just in time for Evolution

Maria could be part of Evolution!

The status of both Tamina Snuka and Sasha Banks is still up in the air heading into the first ever all-women's WWE pay-per-view, but earlier this week it was revealed that Maria Kanellis had been cleared in time to be part of the show.

Maria first made her debut in WWE 14 years ago when she auditioned for the WWE Diva Search, she later went on to become a backstage interviewer and part-time wrestler on the Raw brand before her departure six years later.

Maria went on to work for TNA, Ring of Honor, and New Japan Pro Wrestling in the seven years that she was away from WWE, before she then made her return alongside her husband at Money in the Bank 2017.

The former Diva Search contestant has been on maternity leave ever since last year when it was revealed that the couple were expecting their first child. Maria gave birth to her daughter Fredrica Moon back in April, and was thought to then be concentrating on a return to the ring.

Maria updated her Instagram a few weeks ago to reveal that she was facing a setback since she had broken her wrist, but earlier this week she revealed on her official podcast that the doctors had cleared her to return to the ring, and that she had been training over the past month.

Evolution is less than four weeks away, and it appears that Maria will have plenty of time to pick up a feud heading into the event so she can be showcased on the card.

