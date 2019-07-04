WWE News: Maria Kanellis furious with 'false accusations' surrounding her pregnancy

Mike and Maria Kanellis

What's the story?

Real life married couple Mike and Maria Kanellis were involved in a bizarre angle on WWE Monday Night Raw this week, during which Maria revealed she is pregnant before humiliating her husband on live TV.

Following the TV angle, it was announced that Maria Kanellis is legitimately pregnant in real life, and rumors began to emerge surrounding the timing of her pregnancy and her and Mike Kanellis signing new WWE deals.

Reports suggested that WWE officials were unhappy with Maria Kanellis' decision not to inform the company that she was pregnant until after her and Mike signed new, longterm deals. Furthermore, speculation was that this week's TV angle on Raw might have been done to punish the Kanellis'.

In an update on the above situation, the rumors regarding The Kanellis' have since been dispelled by PWInsider.com, as the site notes the couple did not find out they were pregnant until after they had signed their new WWE deals.

Maria Kanellis is extremely upset with false reports making the rounds online regarding her pregnancy and supposed failure to inform WWE officials that she was pregnant before signing a new contract.

In case you didn't know...

This past Monday night on WWE Raw, Mike Kanellis was all but buried on TV when Maria Kanellis announced during the show that she is pregnant, but then ripped into her husband, claiming he is not man enough to have impregnated her.

Mike Kanellis was then beaten down by WWE's other power couple, Becky Lynch and Seth Rollins, and The Man scored a victory over the former 205 Live star. The angle has continued off-screen this week with Becky Lynch taking numerous shots at The Kanellis' on social media.

The heart of the matter

On Wednesday of this week, Kanellis took to Twitter and blasted the false reports, claiming the sources are desperate for attention.

I’m starting to wonder when the Wrestling “News” sites are gonna realize they are getting played by sources desperate for attention. Attacking a pregnant women with false accusations could get you fired in another profession. Be professional. Do the research. Don’t become puppets pic.twitter.com/zpF5HteZ6T — MariaKanellisBennett (@MariaLKanellis) July 4, 2019

Maria Kanellis Tweeted the following:

"Furthermore, some of these “reporters” used to beg me for interviews when I was on the indys. You want me to start taking photos of your emails and sending them out? I don’t think so. Just sit back and enjoy the show. Because I certainly am enjoying all of you looking like fools."

What's next?

Given the above statements from Kanellis, coupled with reports that Paul Heyman was responsible for coming up with the angle featuring Mike and Maria Kanellis on Raw this week, it appears likely there is no truth to rumors that there is heat on either Mike or Maria.

