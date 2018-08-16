WWE News: Maria Kanellis hits out at WWE's use of the term "Diva" this week on SmackDown

Phillipa Marie

Maria Kanellis responded to WWE's use of the term Diva this week on SmackDown

What's the story?

Maria Kanellis has taken to her Instagram page to state that the Diva's era of WWE was just as important as the current era after Charlotte Flair seemingly belittled the term this week on SmackDown Live.

In case you didn't know...

Maria Kanellis is one of only four women still part of WWE following the annual Diva Search competitions, she came through the Diva Search back in 2004 and was later used as a part-time wrestler and full-time backstage interviewer.

This week on SmackDown Live, Charlotte Flair told SmackDown Women's Champion Carmella that she was a "Diva living in a Women's Era" ahead of their showdown this weekend at SummerSlam, something that may have popped the WWE Universe but seemingly angered Maria.

The heart of the matter

Maria knows what it's like to perform in both the Divas era and as part of the current Women's Revolution and following Charlotte's comments this week on SmackDown, she took to Instagram to share the importance that the Diva's era had on the current product and why it should not be overlooked.

"We all matter in the marathon called the Evolution of Women Superstars. And it’s not over. I see you. I’m with you. We were in the trenches together in full makeup, dresses and heels everyday, every show. Still fighting with babies, careers, husbands, and a stigma. Is it better to fight for the system or the spot? Both. Love you. Together we push the system forward, apart we forget our past. Those that forget their past repeat it." Kanellis wrote on her Instagram page as a statement to show that she is proud of the division that she was once part of and the Women's Revolution that she returned to be part of last year.

What's next?

It was recently revealed that Maria had suffered a broken wrist but it is thought that she will be recovered in time to be part of Evolution on October 28th.

Do you think Maria is right about the Divas Division? Have your say in the comments section...

