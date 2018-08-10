Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create & Earn
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

WWE News: Maria Kanellis injured, issues statement on injury and comeback timeline

Johny Payne
SENIOR ANALYST
News
929   //    10 Aug 2018, 02:25 IST

Maria Kanellis (right) has been training at the WWE Performance Center for an in-ring comeback
Maria Kanellis (right) has been training at the WWE Performance Center for an in-ring comeback

What’s the story?

As reported by PWInsider, WWE SmackDown Live Superstar Maria Kanellis has suffered a broken wrist.

Apparently, Kanellis did address her wrist injury on her official social media account. Besides, additional details on the same have also been noted.

In case you didn’t know…

Kanellis has performed in the sport of professional wrestling since 2004—having competed in the WWE from ’04 to 2010.

Following her departure from the WWE, Kanellis went on to perform for several other notable pro-wrestling organizations the world over.

The former TNA Knockouts Champion returned to the WWE last year and has been on maternity leave owing to the birth of her first child this April—a daughter, Fredrica Moon Bennett.

The heart of the matter

One ought to note that while her husband Mike Bennett aka Mike Kanellis has continued performing for the WWE during her maternity leave, Maria recently confirmed that she’s been training at the WWE Performance Center ahead of her in-ring comeback.

PWInsider now reveals that Maria has suffered a broken wrist while training at the WWE Performance Center.

Furthermore, Kanellis has now taken to her official Instagram page, so as to shed light upon her injury.

Kanellis explained that she’ll need to don a cast on her hand for about six weeks, however, she does intend to make her in-ring return in time to perform for the WWE’s first-ever all-women’s PPV—Evolution.

Fans can read Kanellis’ statement regarding her wrist injury, below—

“I broke my wrist training in the ring to come back... 6 weeks in a cast. Do the math... still have time before #Evolution @wwe #adversity #unscriptedreality”

What’s next?

Per general medical guidelines, a minor wrist injury takes about 6-8 weeks to heal, before the athlete can gradually ease himself/herself into competition once again.

One ought to note that serious cases of wrist injuries—generally experienced in combat sports, require about six months of recovery time.

Maria Kanellis has emphasized that she’s looking to return in time for WWE’s Evolution pay-per-view.

The WWE’s Evolution PPV takes place at the Nassau Veterans Memorial Coliseum in Uniondale, New York on October 28th.

Sportskeeda wishes Maria Kanellis a safe and speedy recovery.

What are your thoughts on Maria Kanellis’ wrist injury? Sound off in the comments! 

Topics you might be interested in:
WWE Evolution 2018 Maria Kanellis Mike Kanellis
Johny Payne
SENIOR ANALYST
Martial artist and combat Lover from Goa, India. Can be reached at johnypayne121@gmail.com
3 Reasons Why an All-Women's-PPV (Evolution) Is The Right...
RELATED STORY
WWE News: Former Women's Champion Teases Return For...
RELATED STORY
WWE News: WWE Hall of Famer wants Gail Kim to be part of...
RELATED STORY
4 Things You Probably Forgot About The Women's Evolution
RELATED STORY
20 best photos from the WWE this week - July 27, 2018
RELATED STORY
5 WWE Superstars From the Past That Should Appear At...
RELATED STORY
WWE News: First Ever Women-exclusive pay-per-view...
RELATED STORY
Why WWE Evolution may be a letdown
RELATED STORY
5 WWE rumors that should come true, and 5 that shouldn't...
RELATED STORY
3 Things that must happen at WWE Evolution
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us