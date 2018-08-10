WWE News: Maria Kanellis injured, issues statement on injury and comeback timeline

Maria Kanellis (right) has been training at the WWE Performance Center for an in-ring comeback

What’s the story?

As reported by PWInsider, WWE SmackDown Live Superstar Maria Kanellis has suffered a broken wrist.

Apparently, Kanellis did address her wrist injury on her official social media account. Besides, additional details on the same have also been noted.

In case you didn’t know…

Kanellis has performed in the sport of professional wrestling since 2004—having competed in the WWE from ’04 to 2010.

Following her departure from the WWE, Kanellis went on to perform for several other notable pro-wrestling organizations the world over.

The former TNA Knockouts Champion returned to the WWE last year and has been on maternity leave owing to the birth of her first child this April—a daughter, Fredrica Moon Bennett.

The heart of the matter

One ought to note that while her husband Mike Bennett aka Mike Kanellis has continued performing for the WWE during her maternity leave, Maria recently confirmed that she’s been training at the WWE Performance Center ahead of her in-ring comeback.

PWInsider now reveals that Maria has suffered a broken wrist while training at the WWE Performance Center.

Furthermore, Kanellis has now taken to her official Instagram page, so as to shed light upon her injury.

Kanellis explained that she’ll need to don a cast on her hand for about six weeks, however, she does intend to make her in-ring return in time to perform for the WWE’s first-ever all-women’s PPV—Evolution.

Fans can read Kanellis’ statement regarding her wrist injury, below—

“I broke my wrist training in the ring to come back... 6 weeks in a cast. Do the math... still have time before #Evolution @wwe #adversity #unscriptedreality”

What’s next?

Per general medical guidelines, a minor wrist injury takes about 6-8 weeks to heal, before the athlete can gradually ease himself/herself into competition once again.

One ought to note that serious cases of wrist injuries—generally experienced in combat sports, require about six months of recovery time.

Maria Kanellis has emphasized that she’s looking to return in time for WWE’s Evolution pay-per-view.

The WWE’s Evolution PPV takes place at the Nassau Veterans Memorial Coliseum in Uniondale, New York on October 28th.

Sportskeeda wishes Maria Kanellis a safe and speedy recovery.

What are your thoughts on Maria Kanellis’ wrist injury? Sound off in the comments!