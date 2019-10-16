WWE News: Maria Kanellis issues 10-point statement after Mike Kanellis asked for his release

The Kanellis' have been involved in a storyline on RAW recently

Mike Kanellis revealed shortly before the October 14 episode of RAW that he has asked to be released from his WWE contract.

In a 10-point post on Instagram, Maria Kanellis has backed her husband’s decision to request his release, while she has also clarified that Mike never went to rehab for his painkiller addiction or received financial help from WWE for his problems.

She went on to confirm that she has not asked WWE for her release.

Maria Kanellis took to Instagram to respond

Why does Mike Kanellis want to leave WWE?

Mike Kanellis and Maria Kanellis signed new contracts with WWE in June 2019 after several months of speculation regarding their futures.

Four months later, Mike has revealed in a lengthy statement on Twitter that he re-signed with WWE because he thought it was the best decision for him and his family from a financial standpoint.

However, he added that he has been bringing his “work frustrations and misery” home with him and he no longer wants his wife or daughter to see him returning home “defeated, sad and angry”.

Where does this leave Maria Kanellis?

Maria Kanellis, who is currently pregnant with her second child, became the first pregnant title holder in WWE history when she won the 24/7 Championship earlier this year.

In recent weeks, she has been involved in a storyline on RAW with Mike Kanellis, who has repeatedly been told by his wife that he is a failure who is “not man enough” to be the father of her unborn child.

It is unclear whether the storyline will continue if Mike, who went undrafted in the 2019 draft, is granted his release.

