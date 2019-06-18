WWE News: Mark Henry confident that a 5-time WWE Champion will return

Lennard Surrao FOLLOW FEATURED WRITER News 3.03K // 18 Jun 2019, 00:54 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

The World's Strongest Man.

What's the story?

It has been five years since a burnt out CM Punk retired from pro wrestling and we're still not over all the speculation regarding his return.

Will CM Punk return to wrestling? The answer to the million dollar question continues to be a resounding 'no', and that has come time and again from the former WWE Superstar himself.

However, Mark Henry is a purist who believes in the adage - 'never say never in pro wrestling'. During his appearance on the Busted Open Radio podcast, the WWE Hall of Hamer reiterated his belief of seeing Punk return to in-ring action.

He said that Punk's love for wrestling could lead to the 5-time WWE Champion making a comeback to the squared circle.

In case you didn't know...

As stated earlier, Punk walked out from the WWE in 2014 and subsequently retired from pro wrestling altogether. The Cult of Personality gave MMA a shot but failed miserably, having lost both his fights in the UFC.

Punk recently made his acting debut in a horror film titled 'The Girl on the Third Floor', for which he garnered positive reviews from critics and fans alike.

The Voice of the Voiceless made a rare pro wrestling appearance earlier this year when he appeared in a mask for MKE Wrestling promotion and delivered a GTS to Ace Steel's opponent.

Punk was heavily rumoured to make an appearance at AEW's Double or Nothing show, however, the former WWE Superstar was busy fulfilling commentary duties for the UFC-affiliated Cage Fury Fighting Championships (CCFC) on that day.

The heart of the matter

When asked about the possibility of Punk returning to wrestling on Busted Open Radio, Henry said, "I do. The biggest part of that reason is because I know how much he loves wrestling.”

Advertisement

"I know how much he loves wrestling"@TheMarkHenry tells @davidlagreca1 why he believes @CMPunk will return to wrestling & describes what it was like to work with him. pic.twitter.com/MDuVqi6rJR — SiriusXM Busted Open (@BustedOpenRadio) June 14, 2019

He went on to explain Punk's psyche by saying, "Sometimes in pro wrestling, there are guys that are on the bench that shouldn’t be on the bench. […] Punk did not like that. It’s like ‘put the best people out there and quit worrying about what they look like.’ If they’re good, the fans will love from for being good." H/t credit: Sesscoops

What's next?

All eyes are on AEW's All Out event which is scheduled to take place in Hoffman Estates, Illinois on August 31st, 2019 and it is being said that Punk could be coaxed into showing up at the event. AEW president Tony Khan and Punk share a good relationship but the popular former WWE Superstar has shot down every hint of a return.

However, we are hopeful wrestling fans who will continue to believe, Never say never.