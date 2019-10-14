WWE News: Mark Henry reveals reasons behind Bayley's actions and promo on SmackDown

Bayley is an excellent wrestling technician

On an edition of Busted Open Radio, WWE Hall of Famer Mark Henry weighed in with his two cents on the full-fledged heel turn of top SmackDown Superstar Bayley.

Henry opined that this is the Bayley he wants to see, besides also asserting the significance of her recent actions on SmackDown.

Bayley shocked the world by turning heel and aligning herself with Sasha Banks.

Sasha Banks returned to WWE TV programming earlier this year, as a heel, attacking several notable Superstars in the red brand’s Women’s Division.

On that note, Bayley, who previously held the WWE Women’s Tag Team Titles with Sasha Banks, realigned herself with the latter.

One of the more nuanced aspects of Bayley’s aforesaid heel turn was that, despite embracing her dark side; she retained her babyface entrance, smiles galore, with the inflatable “Bayley Buddies”.

Mark Henry explains the reasons for and importance of Bayley’s destruction of the Bayley Buddies and complete heel turn.

It was on the most recent episode of SmackDown that Bayley defeated Charlotte Flair and regained the WWE SmackDown Women’s Championship.

Intriguingly, before the matchup got underway, “The Huggable One” destroyed her “Bayley Buddies” (the inflatable toys), during her entrance.

Additionally, Bayley went on to beat Flair, win the title, and then insulted the fans by shockingly stating – “S***w all of you!”

Professional wrestling legend Mark Henry explained that Bayley’s aforementioned actions were important, since despite her having aligned with a heel Sasha Banks, “The Huggable One” was still partly acting as though she were a babyface.

Henry added that it’d be confusing for the fans if a heel Bayley continued greeting them with smiles and high-fives, and tried to get the fans to like her.

Furthermore, Henry noted that Bayley helped train most of the current main roster female performers during their NXT days, and she ought to send them a message.

Henry emphasized that Bayley can now destroy her adversaries. He continued that Bayley can show the Women’s Division that despite her having taught them a lot; she still has more than a few tricks up her sleeve.

