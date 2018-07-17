WWE News: Mark Henry reveals what Hulk Hogan told him backstage

Hulk Hogan is eager to change his perception

What's the story?

It is a well known fact that Hulk Hogan was backstage at Extreme Rules this past weekend after being estranged from the company for uttering racial slurs. Moreover, he has been reinstated into the WWE Hall of Fame again.

Fellow WWE Hall of Famer Mark Henry spoke about his interactions with Hulk Hogan backstage, and seemed optimistic that Hulk Hogan is willing to make amends. I thank Wrestling Inc. for the heads up.

In case you didn't know...

Hulk Hogan is perhaps the most successful superstar in the history of WWE. He rose to fame as the essential American babyface, clad in red and yellow, before transitioning into a heel persona during his WCW stint.

Hogan was erased from the company's history after uttering racial slurs in a private video. WWE recently lauded Hogan for working with the Boys and Girls Club of America and helping others learn from his mistakes. He was reinstated into the WWE Hall of Fame ahead of Extreme Rules.

The heart of the matter

Mark Henry stated how Hulk Hogan seemed genuinely apologetic about his actions and wanted to fix the damage that has been done by uttering the racial slur:

I was very optimistic after talking to him. He's like, 'Mark I'll do whatever. Because I want people to see my heart not what I said anymore. It's an embarrassing thing. I go places and I see people giving me a look I'm not used to getting and it's been that way since that time.'

Mark Henry revealed how Hulk Hogan won him over with his attitude, making Henry want to help him:

He said, 'I can't live with it like that. I gotta fix it.' And I was like, 'great, you're willing to fix it? I'm willing to help

What's next?

It's not known what role Hulk Hogan will return in. Will he be an on-screen enforcer? Will he be a manager for a certain superstar? Will he even sign a deal with the company? The future should be quite interesting.

Do you think Hulk Hogan deserves to return again? Have your say in the comments.