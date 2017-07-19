WWE News: Mark Henry set to retire as an in-ring performer

Mark Henry is set to bid adieu to the squared circle.

19 Jul 2017

Thank you, Mark Henry

What’s the story?

On a recent episode of Table for 3, Mark Henry said that he was close to calling an end to his in-ring career. However, he did state that he intended to remain as a WWE employee.

In case you didn’t know...

Mark Henry signed a contract with WWE in 1996, the same year in which he competed in the Summer Olympics. He gained popularity as a part of the Nation of Domination, which included the likes of the Rock, Farooq, D’Lo Brown and Kama Mustafa.

He also had a short-lived gimmick known as the “Sexual Chocolate” where he attempted to woo the likes of Mae Young and Chyna. He has captured a number of titles in an illustrious career with the world’s largest wrestling promotion.

The heart of the matter

Mark Henry has spent almost two decades with WWE, and his body has incurred a significant amount of wear and tear. He has also talked about transitioning to a backstage role in the past, so his retirement from wrestling is long overdue.

What’s next?

As of now, no date has been set in stone for Mark Henry’s retirement. However, he will presumably take up a role as an agent/ producer and will act as a mentor for the younger WWE Superstars.

Author’s take

Mark Henry has had an incredible WWE career, and he deserves to have a grand retirement. He also has an aptitude for professional wrestling, and he will still be a valuable asset for the company in the years to come.

