WWE News: Mark Henry starts new career outside Pro Wrestling

Abhilash Mendhe FOLLOW ANALYST News 361 // 29 Sep 2019, 11:18 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Mark Henry in 2013

WWE Hall of Famer Mark Henry is all set to kick off a new career outside of Pro Wrestling. Famously dubbed as "The World's Strongest Man" during his WWE stint, Henry is now starting a career in standup comedy.

Henry's WWE career

Mark Henry is one of the most interesting characters the WWE Universe has ever witnessed. Henry started his WWE career way back in 1996, when he made his first appearance on RAW and press-slammed Jerry "The King" Lawler. WWE signed him to a 10-year contract soon after he competed in the 1996 Olympics in Atlanta, Georgia. Henry went on to have a fulfilling career in the promotion. He was a part of The Nation of Domination during the Attitude Era, but was sent to Ohio Valley Wrestling in 2000 to improve his skills. He won the World Heavyweight title at Night of Champions 2011 by defeating Randy Orton. Henry was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame in 2018.

Also read: WWE News: King Corbin has controversial opinion on AEW's target audience

Henry kicks off a new career as a comedian

Henry recently talked with “The Project”, an Australian TV show, and revealed that he recently did his first comedy act at Caroline's in New York City. He also stated that out of the two, Pro Wrestling is harder.

Most of the stuff I talk about, I couldn’t talk about on the show because I’m an after midnight comic.

Henry hasn't ruled out a return to the squared circle, but it seems less likely that he will ever become a full-time performer again. Presently, he can be seen on SiriusXM’s Busted Open Radio, as a co-host. Additionally, Henry has also taken the role of WWE's ambassador. Several WWE Superstars have tried their hand as stand up comedians in the past, most notably Rob Van Dam, WWE Hall of Famer Mick Foley, and Dolph Ziggler.

Follow Sportskeeda Wrestling and Sportskeeda MMA on Twitter for all the latest news. Do not miss out!