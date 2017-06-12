WWE News: Marty Scurll wants to bring CM Punk out of retirement

Marty Scurll talks about wanting to wrestle CM Punk yet again.

Scurll is the newest member of the Bullet Club faction

What’s the story?

Former ROH World Television Champion Marty Scurll recently made an appearance on the Sam Roberts’ Wrestling Podcast. Talking to Roberts, Scurll spoke about his desire to bring former WWE Superstar CM Punk out of retirement for a match and sent a message to Punk for the same.

Punk hasn’t responded to Scurll’s message as of yet.

In case you didn’t know...

Marty Scurll is a 28-year-old British professional wrestler who has wrestled extensively on the independent circuit ever since he made his debut in 2005. Scurll has most notably wrestled on NJPW, TNA, ROH, Pro Wrestling Guerrilla, Progress Wrestling and Combat Zone Wrestling, among others.

As a part of NJPW, Marty Scurll recently replaced Adam Cole (who has signed with the WWE) in the Bullet Club after its’ leader Kenny Omega (kayfabe) fired Cole from the faction.

The heart of the matter

Talking to Sam Roberts, Scurll spoke about a myriad of topics including his unsuccessful “Party Marty” gimmick. Scurll suggested that his the character didn’t fail but naturally progressed into becoming his current “Villiain” gimmick after everyone turned their backs on “Party Marty”.

Scurll also spoke about taking inspiration from a Matt Groening quote about all great characters having recognizable silhouettes, which according to Scurll, prompted him to change his look.

Scurll further talked about not believing in traditional heel/babyface roles and said that he was quite simply “The Villain” and that his character was “outside the box” that gave the people the choice of booing or cheering him as they pleased. Scurll also praised Brock Lesnar’s character for being an ambiguous one.

Finally, Scurll spoke about wanting to bring CM Punk out of retirement so that he could have a match with him and sent Punk a message through Roberts’ podcast.

He was quoted as saying:

"CM Punk, I'd like to bring CM Punk out of retirement and wrestle him for sure. I don't know if CM Punk listens to this show, but if he [does]… CM Punk, if you're watching, come out of retirement. We can cause quite a bother of a wrestling match. What do you say? And that'd be fun, right? Yeah, that's one for the headlines!"

What’s next?

Marty Scurll, who is now a part of the Bullet Club in NJPW, currently looks all set to continue his tenure with the Japanese promotion. CM Punk, on the other hand, has not responded to Scurll’s callout as of yet.

Author’s take

This is not the first time that Scurll has called CM Punk out, he seems to have a particular fixation with wanting to have a match with the Straight Edge Superstar. However, if a million dollar offer couldn’t budge Punk out of his retirement, then Scurll’s challenge probably doesn’t mean much for him either.

Scurll, on the other hand, has a career that is certainly looking up and it shouldn’t be long before he gets his hands on gold once again!

