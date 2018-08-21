WWE News: Massive Reunion on Monday Night Raw

Roman Reigns found the support of his former Shield-mates during the Main Event on Raw

Monday Night Raw saw the reunification of one of the most dominant teams in professional wrestling, as the Shield came back together during the main event between Roman Reigns and Finn Balor.

Roman seemed to be in danger, as Braun Strowman was cashing in the briefcase when Seth Rollins and Dean Ambrose came out to save Roman.

Roman Reigns won the Universal Championship Match against Brock Lesnar at SummerSlam. Lesnar was distracted by Braun Strowman, who was at ringside. He hit 'The Monster Among Men' with an F5, and launched the briefcase up the entrance ramp. However, when he came back into the ring, Reigns was ready and hit him with a Spear for the win.

On Raw, Roman called out Finn Balor and offered him an opportunity to face him that very night for the Universal Championship. Finn accepted, but when he was backstage, Strowman hinted that he might be coming out to cash in the Money in the Bank contract on the night as well.

Roman and Finn were battling in the main event when they were interrupted by Braun Strowman coming down to the ring. Finn tried to use the distraction to pick up the win, but Roman avoided the Coup de Grace and hit him with the Superman Punch and the Spear to retain his title.

The Big Dog was still far from safe, as Strowman entered the ring and handed the referee the Money in the Bank contract to cash it in. Before the referee could ring the bell, however, they were interrupted by the familiar sound of the theme of the Hounds of Justice as Seth Rollins and Dean Ambrose came down to the ring.

The three men teamed up on Braun, with the numbers game kicking in. They dumped him to the outside, and although Strowman tried to get out of his predicament, it was too little too late. The three of them cleared the announce table, and then picked him up and put him through it with a Shield Triple Powerbomb.

UNBELIEVABLE! Just as @BraunStrowman tries to cash in the #MITB contract, The Shield reunites and powerbombs him into a table on #Raw! pic.twitter.com/5X0ORU3Nia — WWE (@WWE) August 21, 2018

Braun was left lying in the broken remains of the table, while the Shield did their signature fist-bump, signalling the Hounds of Justice were back together.

With the Shield back together, it significantly strengthens the position of each member on the roster. It will be difficult now for Strowman to cash in the contract, and for Ziggler to get back his Intercontinental Title.

