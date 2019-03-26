×
WWE News: Massive title match confirmed for WrestleMania 35 (Breaking News) 

Riju Dasgupta
OFFICIAL
News
1.50K   //    26 Mar 2019, 10:17 IST

This is going to be a classic!
This is going to be a classic!

What's the story?

Not long ago, we learned that Ronda Rousey, Becky Lynch, and Charlotte Flair will be competing in this year's WrestleMania main event match. But they will not be the only women making history at WrestleMania this year.

There will be four teams competing for the WWE Women's Tag Team Championships. This match was made official shortly after RAW concluded.

In case you didn't know...

Sasha Banks and Bayley made history when they became the Women's Tag Team Champions at Elimination Chamber. The two have lobbied hard to be where they are now, and they are certainly worthy champions.

Natalya and Beth Phoenix are back as the Divas of Doom, and the two had a tearful moment when the Hart Foundation was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame on this week's show. Nia Jax and Tamina have existed on the fringes, causing chaos and disarray.

It is to be noted that the IIconics did pin Sasha Banks and Bayley on SmackDown Live.

The heart of the matter

Many had predicted that it would be Trish Stratus and Lita who would take on Sasha Banks and Bayley at WrestleMania. I had a chance to interact with Sasha Banks last night during a teleconference, and one of the questions posed to her (not by me) was whether or not it would be a disappointment if the two never got to wrestle those two legendary figures.

Banks replied by saying that it would not be a disappointment at all. The way things have lined up, there's a team comprising of legends, a SmackDown Live team and a RAW team contesting for the prize. It goes with Sasha Banks and Bayley claiming that they'll take on all comers.

What's next?

WWE has a week to build this match. I wonder if Sasha Banks and Bayley will go to SmackDown Live this week or the next. And indeed, if The IIconics will invade RAW next week or not.

