WWE News: Match stopped before WWE RAW after Dana Brooke is busted open

Nishant Jayaram
ANALYST
News
3.28K   //    18 Jun 2019, 07:44 IST

Dana Brooke suffered an injury ahead of this week's WWE RAW
Dana Brooke suffered an injury ahead of this week's WWE RAW

What's the story?

Before this week's WWE RAW, WWE's Main Event tapings were held, where one Superstar was busted open during her match.

Dana Brooke, when facing Sarah Logan before RAW, was busted open from the head following which the match was stopped.

In case you didn't know...

Dana Brooke hasn't featured much on WWE TV lately, with her last high-profile match being the Money in the Bank women's ladder match, where she actually impressed and got a huge pop from the crowd. But since then, she has had just one other match, on Main Event earlier this month.

Sarah Logan has also suffered the same fate as Dana Brooke lately as she has mainly wrestled only on Main Event since she was moved over to RAW after the Superstar Shake-Up and the dissolution of the Riott Squad.

The heart of the matter

Before this week's WWE RAW, WWE's Main Event show's tapings were held, where two matches took place. One of the matches was a singles match between Dana Brooke and Sarah Logan, which ended as a no contest following Brooke's injury.

WrestlingNews.co have reported that Brooke suffered the injury when she was thrown into the turnbuckle head first and was busted open immediately.

Brooke was then escorted backstage by WWE personnel after the referee put up the 'X' sign and ended the match between Brooke and Logan.

The other match on this week's Main Event tapings was another singles match, this time between Robert Roode and Cedric Alexander, a match which was won by Roode.

What's next?

We wish Dana Brooke a quick recovery and hope that it is nothing more than a gash to the head.

Follow WWE RAW updates and more right here on Sportskeeda.

WWE Raw Dana Brooke
