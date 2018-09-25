Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
WWE News: Matches and return announced for next week's RAW

Thomas Lowson
ANALYST
News
37   //    25 Sep 2018, 14:37 IST

Shawn Michae
Shawn Michaels will return to RAW next week.

What's the story?

Two matches have been announced for next week's edition of Monday Night RAW, as well as a huge segment featuring a Hall of Famer.

In case you didn't know

Monday Night RAW is the longest running show in WWE history, debuting in January 1993.

This week's episode of RAW saw The Shield defeat the Authors of Pain and Baron Corbin in the main event, with the Constable attempting to tempt Dean Ambrose into turning on his Shield brothers.

As well as Bobby Lashley defeating Elias via disqualification after being attacked by Kevin Owens.

The heart of the matter

Next week's episode of RAW will be the go home show for the upcoming WWE Super Show-Down event in Australia.

A match will take place between Kevin Owens and Bobby Lashley, before the two team with Elias and John Cena respectively, at the event down under.

RAW Women's Champion Ronda Rousey will also face off against Ruby Riott before the pair face off at Super Show-Down in 6-woman tag action.

In addition to these matches, Shawn Michaels will also return, to address the upcoming match between Triple H and The Undertaker, where Michaels will be in the Game's corner, and Kane in the Phenom's corner.

Whilst not confirmed, WrestlingNews.co are reporting that both Triple H and The Undertaker will also appear on next week's RAW.

What's next?

Raw will take place at the Key Arena in Seattle, WA, and will air live on the USA Network.

WWE Super Show-Down will take place October 6 at the Melbourne Cricket Ground in Melbourne, Victoria, Australia, and will feature superstars from RAW, SmackDown Live and 205 Live.

It will be the company's first major event in Australia since their WWE Global Warning tour in 2002.

Follow Sportskeeda for the latest WWE news, rumors and all other wrestling news.

Thomas Lowson
ANALYST
Thomas is a 15-year wrestling fan, and a Journalism graduate from Sheffield Hallam University. When not writing, he enjoys watching movies, reading comics, meeting with friends and terrorizing the city of Tokyo.
