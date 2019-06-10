WWE News: Matches and Segments announced for Monday Night RAW (June 10, 2019)

Brandon Ewing FOLLOW ANALYST News 689 // 10 Jun 2019, 06:26 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

RAW Logo

What's the story?

The WWE has successfully returned to the United States after a very lackluster Super ShowDown that left many in the WWE Universe scratching their heads and underwhelmed. WWE has announced a series of segments and matches that we can expect to see this Monday night!

In case you didn't know...

WWE Super ShowDown was met with mixed results that left the wrestling world abuzz. Brock Lesnar failed to cash-in on Seth Rollins and was met with one brutal chair shot after the other. Shane McMahon defeated Roman Reigns thanks to an assist by Drew McIntyre.

Braun Strowman put a stop to "The Almighty" Bobby Lashley. Randy Orton finally defeated his longtime rival and nemesis, Triple H after a decade of failing to put "The King of Kings" down for good.

Lastly, we had the controversial main event between The Undertaker and Goldberg that saw Goldberg busted open and suffering a concussion (speculated). The fallout from Super ShowDown left us with more questions than answers that may be answered this Monday night on RAW.

The heart of the matter:

WWE.com has announced the following matches and segments scheduled to take place this Monday night. RAW will be broadcasted live from San Jose, California.

– What’s next for Seth Rollins after stopping Brock Lesnar’s cash-in attempt at Super ShowDown?

– Shane McMahon and Drew McIntyre will celebrate McMahon’s win over Roman Reigns.

– United States Champion Samoa Joe will be the guest on Miz TV.

– The Revival will challenge Zack Ryder and Curt Hawkins for the Raw Tag Team Titles in a WrestleMania rematch.

Advertisement

– More WWE 24/7 Championship craziness and more.

What's next:

Be sure to tune in this week to Monday Night RAW live on the USA Network starting at 8pm (EST) for the fallout from Super ShowDown and what we can expect moving forward to WWE Stomping Grounds in two weeks.

Continue to follow and support us here at Sportskeeda for all the latest wrestling news, updates and results!