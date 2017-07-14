WWE News: Matt Cappotelli provides an update on his health

The Tough Enough winner provides us with an update, but it is was not the news he wanted to hear.

by Jeremy Bennett News 14 Jul 2017, 12:21 IST

Matt Cappotelli won Tough Enough III in 2002 with Johnny Mundo

What’s the story?

Former Tough Enough winner Matt Cappotelli announced on his Facebook page the diagnosis regarding the return of his brain cancer. He stated that he has a grade IV Glioblastoma Multiforme (GBM), which is the most aggressive cancer that begins within the brain.

In case you didn’t know...

The third season of Tough Enough took place in 2002, and Cappotelli won alongside Johnny Mundo (known as John Morrison in the WWE). Cappotelli made it as far as capturing the Ohio Valley Wrestling Heavyweight Championship and was set to be called up to the main roster until the brain tumour was first discovered in December 2005.

The heart of the matter

Cappotelli went on to say that this was not the news he was looking for but would continue to fight. He provided a further update on his fight with cancer:

This is not the news I was looking forward to hearing or sharing, but it will in no way deter me from continuing my fight. Spinal tap this Friday will determine if the cancer cells have spread to my spinal fluid. Monday is a follow up with my team of doctors to determine the treatment steps needed to beat this.

This past June, Cappotelli announced that the cancer had returned after being diagnosed as cancer-free for ten years.

What’s next?

Hopefully, nothing but good news is next for Cappotelli. He has been transparent on his journey to fight cancer, and hopefully the, doctors provide some good news in the days and weeks to come.

Author’s take

I was absolutely heartbroken when I read the news in June. Though the tumor took away his in-ring career, he was still able to be a trainer in Ohio Valley. I hope for nothing but the best for Matt going forward as he continues his fight.