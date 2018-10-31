WWE News: Matt Hardy finally opens up on WWE status and return

Lennard Surrao FOLLOW FEATURED WRITER News 1.64K // 31 Oct 2018, 04:30 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

WONDERFUUUL!

What's the story?

Is Matt Hardy still an active competitor or has he retired? The Woken One has done his bit of confusing the fickle pro wrestling fan base over the past few months by seemingly teasing his retirement from wrestling.

However, that is certainly not the case. Matt Hardy was on Lillian Garcia's podcast where he spoke in depth about his current status and impending future. He put all rumors to bed and also highlighted what could be next in store for the Woken Universe.

In case you didn't know...

Matt Hardy is 44 years old. Don't expect him to be someone like Rey Mysterio who only seems to be getting smoother in the ring with age. Hardy's body has taken a lot of punishment over the years and is naturally broken with accumulated injuries just like any other veteran talent.

One such injury relates to his back, wherein he mentioned in the past that his back fused with his pelvis, forcing him to take some time off at the beginning of August this year. While Brother Nero has been doing his thing on SmackDown, Matt is giving his body the rest it deserves. For how long though?

The heart of the matter

Hardy addressed his retirement rumors right off the bat and claimed that he was misquoted. He clarified to have never mentioned the word 'retirement'.

"I said that I needed to go home, which I really did after being there for a year-and-a-half and working on a full-time schedule the entire time I was there," Hardy said.

Matt admitted that he isn't a spring chicken anymore and that he has been in the pro wrestling business for 26 years. He said that it was necessary for him to go back home and tend to the issues in his hips and lower back.

He added, "If I can bounce back from those issues and get back into the ring and be physical in the ring that is great, and if I can't then I will do whatever we need to do on air to be entertaining for Matt Hardy. But as far as leaving WWE that hasn't happened."

Hardy reaffirmed the fact that he is still with the WWE and that he utilized his time off by working on the first episode of House of Hardy. The brand new WWE special recently aired on the Network and is expected to keep Matt occupied for the foreseeable future.

On his status with WWE, Hardy concluded by saying, "I am still with WWE full-fledged. I am waving the flag. I am in the trenches. I have been off TV for a little bit to take care of some injuries."

Check out the complete podcast below:

What's next?

So there you have it, folks. The Woken One will eventually make a WONDERFUL return to the episodic television show they call Monday Night Raw. Until then, you can check out House of Hardy on the WWE Network and of course, Brother Nero tearing the house down every Tuesday.