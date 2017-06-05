WWE News: Matt Hardy responds to their first loss at Extreme Rules

What will become of the Hardy Boyz now that they've lost their championships?

Wil this lead to the Broken Gimmick in the WWE?

What’s the story?

The Hardy Boyz suffered their first loss since their return at WrestleMania 33 when they lost to Cesaro and Sheamus at Extreme Rules. Matt Hardy took to Twitter following their match to congratulate his brother on their unified effort and to inform fans that they would work harder going forward.

Epic effort tonight, brother. Our first setback since returning to @WWE. We must work harder, be greater. And we will. Thanks, @WWEUniverse. https://t.co/Ygf6mmDLqM — REBORN by FATE (@MATTHARDYBRAND) June 5, 2017

In case you didn’t know...

The Hardy Boyz returned to the WWE at WrestleMania 33 as surprise entrants in the Raw Tag Team Championship Ladder Match. Matt and Jeff Hardy defeated Enzo & Cass, Karl Anderson & Luke Gallows, and Cesaro & Sheamus to capture the Tag Team Championships.

Since their return at WrestleMania, The Hardyz went undefeated both on WWE programming and Live Events until their Steel Cage Match with Cesaro and Sheamus last night at the Extreme Rules pay-per-view.

The heart of the matter

According to the Pro Wrestling Database, the last time The Hardys were defeated in WWE were in 2008 against John Morrison and The Miz. The last time the Hardys were defeated for tag team gold was back at Night of Champions 2007 when Team Extreme lost the World Tag Team Championships to Lance Cade and Trevor Murdoch.

The Hardyz will likely get their rematch for the Raw Tag Team Championships going forward, but what that means for Matt and Jeff going forward is currently unknown.

What’s next?

Expect to see the fallout from this loss on the next episode of Extreme Rules. Also, Matt’s wife, Reby Hardy, tweeted that Matt may get the chance to do his Broken Gimmick in WWE before their child arrives, but this could be nothing more than playful banter.

What will arrive first ? The new baby or the new fridge ?



Will my water end up #BROKEN before @MATTHARDYBRAND is ?



Stay tuned. — Reby Hardy (@RebyHardy) June 5, 2017

Author’s take

Cageside Seats reported that the finish to the Steel Cage Match at Extreme Rules might have been done to facilitate the Hardy Boyz splitting up. There is simply too much value in Matt and Jeff Hardy to confine them to the tag team division.

Send us news tips at fightclub@sportskeeda.com