WWE News: Former UFC heavyweight Matt Mitrione calls out Brock Lesnar

What's the story?

Matt Mitrione of Bellator MMA has called out WWE superstar Brock Lesnar on the Patt Mcafee show. The former UFC heavyweight said, "I would beat the f*cking breaks off Brock Lesnar. There is no question about this whatsoever. He would never fight me... never".

"He would fight Jon Jones because he would think he can take Jon Jones down. He would never fight me. I've been asking to fight Brock Lesnar since the day I went on The Ultimate Fighter," Matt continued.

"If you think that dude is an athlete go suck a d*ck. That dude is not an athlete. He's a giant body," Matt disrespectfully concluded.

In case you didn't know...

Brock Lesnar's future is anyone's guess at the moment, with the possibility that he might return to the Octagon under the UFC banner at the end of his current contract with the WWE. There has been a host of MMA fighters who have called the 'Beast Incarnate' in the past couple of months, with Jon Jones being one of them.

Jones, after his knockout over Daniel Cormier at UFC 214, called out the current WWE Universal Champion, "Brock Lesnar, you want to know what it feels like to get your a*s kicked by someone 40 pounds lighter?” Jones asked. “Meet me in the octagon."

The heart of the matter

Brock Lesnar is definitely unique, especially on the current WWE roster. His contract with WWE allows him to go back and work with the UFC, and there seems to be a legitimate chance of him taking up that option.

Back in 2015, he had elected to sign a new three-year contract with WWE while turning down UFC, but the crossroads seems to be on the horizon once again.

What's next?

Brock Lesnar is headlining SummerSlam 2017, as he takes on Samoa Joe, Roman Reigns and Braun Strowman in a Fatal 4-Way.

Author's take

Brock Lesnar's potential move to the UFC is quickly turning into a saga, and if the 40-year-old does decide to finally make the move back to the Octagon, his opponent (apart from him, of course) will be due a huge payday. Expect more call outs in the future.