WWE News: Matt Morgan recalls Jim Cornette's reaction to him using high-flying moves

Anirban Banerjee
OFFICIAL
News
393   //    13 Jun 2019, 17:13 IST

Matt Morgan
Matt Morgan

What's the story?

Matt Morgan is the latest former WWE Superstar to become an elected official in his post-wrestling career. He is currently the Mayor of Longwood, Florida. Recently, Matt Morgan was interviewed by Chris Van Vliet, where he talked about his run in WWE as well as his time as a Mayor.

During the interview, he revealed that during the time he was still exploring himself as a wrestler in Ohio Valley Wrestling - the former development centre of WWE - he was called out by a WWE backstage official, Jim Cornette, due to a move that he practised in OVW.

In case you didn't know...

Matt Morgan did not have the best run in WWE. He was in OVW and WWE between 2002 and 2005. During these years on the main roster, he was handed a stuttering gimmick by Vince McMahon, a character that sadly did not really work.

After leaving WWE, he joined Impact Wrestling, then known as TNA. He also performed on the Independent Scene and Japan, as well as exploring his political career. On the 7th of May, 2019, he was elected the Mayor of Longwood, Florida.

The heart of the matter

During his interview with Chris Van Vliet, Matt Morgan recalled how Jim Cornette reacted when he was practising the Super Star Press move in OVW.

"He pulled me in the office, and he goes, 'No one's paying you to be a 7-foot Rey Mysterio. I don't ever want to see you do that again!"

Morgan offered to miss the move during a match if it came down to it, but Cornette was adamant that he should not use the move.

However, The Blueprint went on to reveal that Jim Cornette had been his biggest supporter during his WWE run, and even had felt that WWE had dropped the ball with him.

What's next?

Matt Morgan's run in WWE came at a time when wrestling was more traditional and 'giant' performers were expected to be slower and not that athletic. Thankfully for him, he had an intermittently successful career on the Independent circuit and went on to find success in politics.

Matt Morgan
