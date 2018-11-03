WWE News: Matt Riddle calls out Brock Lesnar after WWE Crown Jewel victory

The Beast Incarnate is back on top after toppling Braun Strowman at WWE Crown Jewel

What's the story?

Brock Lesnar became the first ever two-time Universal Champion at WWE Crown Jewel when he defeated Braun Strowman for the vacated championship. However, the champ couldn't even rest for a full day before being called out by another MMA turned WWE star.

In case you didn't know...

Matt Riddle recently debuted for NXT this week. The King of Bros dominated his first opponent, and with the ovation he received at Full Sail University, it looks like Riddle is already a star in the eyes of the WWE Universe.

Riddle has mentioned a few times in the past that he'd like to wrestle Brock Lesnar at some point. Riddle has even gone so far as to say that it's his dream to retire the Universal Champion at WrestleMania. And after the Beast's latest triumph, the King of Bros couldn't help himself.

The heart of the matter

On Twitter, Matt Riddle called out Brock Lesnar once again, claiming that he's "right where he needs him."

Thank you Brock for coming back and winning the universal title! You’re right where I need you bro and it’s gonna be that much sweeter when I retire you in a couple years. #kingofbros #bro #stallion #nxt #wwenxt #wwenetwork pic.twitter.com/2e4cbvxWRN — matthew riddle (@SuperKingofBros) November 2, 2018

Riddle continued on to say, yet again, that he'll be retiring Brock Lesnar in a couple of years.

What's next?

The newest NXT acquisition is known for making some pretty outlandish goals for himself, but he's also known for reaching them. With two former MMA stars in their ranks, it's not hard to assume that the WWE would consider this a pretty captivating matchup.

With Riddle in the prime of his life and a lot of time to carve out an iconic career in the WWE, maybe it's not crazy to think that he may one day get a shot at the WWE's top heavyweight.

Would you like to see Matt Riddle face Brock Lesnar at WrestleMania? Let us know in the comments below.