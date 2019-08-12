WWE News: Matt Riddle describes backstage confrontation with Goldberg at SummerSlam

Matt Riddle and Goldberg.

WWE Hall of Famer Goldberg returned to WWE recently after his last match at Super ShowDown with The Undertaker, this time facing off against Dolph Ziggler at SummerSlam.

Goldberg made light work of Ziggler and squashed The Showoff in his return match. One NXT Superstar who has taunted and criticised Goldberg much like Ziggler over the last few months is Matt Riddle, who came face to face with the former Universal Champion at SummerSlam, and things got a little heated!

Following Goldberg's disastrous match against The Undertaker at Super ShowDown earlier this year, where Goldberg botched a few moves in the ring, while also concussing himself, he was criticised by a majority of the WWE Universe, including Riddle, who went hard on Goldberg, calling Goldberg "unsafe, dangerous and a liability to everyone else".

Riddle was backstage during SummerSlam and was a part of the WWE Watch Along programme where he described his intense confrontation with Goldberg at SummerSlam 2019.

"I'm walking by, and I see his locker room. I'm trying to get a peek, and I'm looking, I'm looking. All of a sudden [hand smacks shoulder], big shoulder, 300 pounds at least. I look up; it's Bill Goldberg. He goes, 'we got some talking to do.' 'We can talk anytime.' 'Yeah?' 'Yeah. Alright, bro, we can talk anytime.' He's like, 'I'm not your bro.' I'm like, 'Alright bro, take it easy, whatever.'

"He's like, 'We'll see, I'll see you later. It was a pleasure meeting you.' 'The pleasure was all mine, bro.' Then he goes, 'I'm not your bro.' Then I walked away," said Riddle on the WWE Watch Along show. (H/T Fightful for the transcription)

Could we possibly see Goldberg and Riddle face each other in the ring sometime soon? That would make for a very interesting match!