WWE News: Matt Riddle mocks Goldberg after getting blocked by him on Twitter

Matt Riddle is not afraid to speak his mind

What's the story?

NXT Superstar Matt Riddle has sent a message to Goldberg ahead of WWE Super ShowDown after getting blocked by the Hall of Famer on Twitter.

In case you didn't know…

Goldberg is set to return to in-ring action for the first time in over two years when he faces The Undertaker in one of the marquee matches at WWE Super ShowDown in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia on Friday, June 7.

During his last run with WWE between October 2016 and April 2017, the WCW legend’s abilities inside the squared circle were criticised by Matt Riddle.

An independent wrestler at the time, former UFC fighter Riddle said Goldberg looked “green” after he slipped during a physical altercation with Rusev on Monday Night Raw, while he told Sporting News that the veteran was likely to “Botchamania” – make lots of errors – against Brock Lesnar in their Universal Championship match at WrestleMania 33.

“If he works more than one minute, it could Botchamania, you know? Even with one minute, it's Botchamania almost. Let's be honest, if we get more than a one minute match from Bill Goldberg, it's gonna suck. So, I hope he only wrestles for one minute whether he wins or loses, whatever.”

The heart of the matter

Ahead of Goldberg’s match against The Undertaker, Matt Riddle has taken to Twitter to reveal that he has been blocked by the 52-year-old on the social media platform.

Along with a screenshot showing he has been blocked, the NXT Superstar wrote:

"I can’t wait to watch your match this Friday so I can see how good you are at wrestling."

I can’t wait to watch your match this Friday so I can see how good you are at wrestling 😂😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/Ck3Sz5JnMn — matthew riddle (@SuperKingofBros) June 5, 2019

What's next?

Following a confrontation with The Undertaker in the final segment of SmackDown Live on Tuesday, Goldberg will go one-on-one with “The Deadman” for the first time in his career at WWE Super ShowDown on Friday.

Interestingly, it has been speculated that Matt Riddle could be one of the 50 Superstars in the Battle Royal, so there is a chance that the two men might be involved on the same card.