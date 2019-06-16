WWE News: Matt Riddle not likely to be called up to main roster any time soon

'The King of the Bros' is one of the top stars in NXT.

What's the story?

The way things have been playing out lately in NXT storylines (that have aired), it appeared as if Matt Riddle would be challenging for the NXT Title in the near future.

According to some reporting from the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, that plan is not only being scrapped but also leading to Riddle staying in NXT a lot longer than originally anticipated.

Riddle was a welterweight (170 lbs) fighter in the UFC and in other MMA promotions. He made the switch to pro wrestling a few years ago, mainly competing in Evolve.

He turned heads there and was eventually signed to NXT. Riddle appeared at TakeOver Brooklyn IV last Summer and has had matches at the last two TakeOver events.

The heart of the matter

Riddle's biggest match to date was for the NXT North American Championship against the Velveteen Dream over WrestleMania 35 weekend. He failed to capture the title and it was technically his first loss in NXT.

After that match, The King Of The Bros entered into an ongoing feud with members of the Undisputed Era. Riddle squared off with and defeated Roderick Strong at TakeOver XXV. With Adam Cole winning the NXT Title from Johnny Gargano on the same night, it was thought that Cole and Riddle would be squaring off soon for the NXT Title.

According to Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, that won't be the case going forward. During the recent round of tapings for NXT, Killian Dain returned to the yellow brand and 'decimated' Riddle.

Meltzer said that 'this is how Riddle was going to be booked for the foreseeable future. He also said that 'he (Meltzer) was told that Riddle will be in this situation for a long time as WWE does not want to rush him into anything'.

His report also mentioned that despite holding off the inevitable title match with Cole, 'it will lead to him facing off against Adam Cole. Riddle will not be competing at NXT TakeOver: Toronto despite winning in the last TakeOver event, which was supposed to set up a match for the NXT Title'.

What's next?

Maybe a reason why they want to keep him in NXT longer is because they don't want him to get booked similarly to recent call-ups like EC3 with such a stacked roster. Triple H must really see star power in Riddle and he must not want him buried on the main roster.

With Riddle and Cole's showdown being postponed, it will obviously shift the plans for TakeOver: Toronto. Will that mean that the new challenger is basically a lame duck knowing that Riddle and Cole are going to face off for the title in the future?

Whatever the case may be, Riddle will likely be in NXT until at least Royal Rumble 2020. Beyond that, who knows when The King Of The Bros will make it to the main roster.