WWE News: Matt Riddle reveals how the company will change with NXT On USA Network (Exclusive)

Gary Cassidy FOLLOW OFFICIAL Exclusive 165 // 08 Sep 2019, 18:42 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Matt Riddle will soon be performing on live TV!

In around ten days, NXT will officially move to the USA Network - evolving into a live, two-hour show.

When The Original Bro joined us for Episode 6 of Dropkick DiSKussions, I had to ask him about the move - and the NXT man told me just how the switch will change the landscape of WWE!

You can watch the full interview below or read it here.

Right now, NXT for me is the place to be. Things do change.

I think with all three brands on television, I think certain things are gonna change. I think it's gonna elevate NXT into the spotlight but at the same time, I think it's gonna help elevate both SmackDown and RAW.

The Original Bro also revealed that the move brings a huge challenge, as it'll expose people who can't deliver on TV...

We're going to see who can deliver on live TV, who can't and it is what it is. I'm stoked. I think it's a good challenge - not just for me but [for] the rest of the locker room. I like to be pushed, I like to be under pressure, I like to be in that situation, I like to sweat.

I'm stoked. I've been wanting to go on live TV since I started here. For a long time, everyone's going, "You've got to go to [the] main roster, main roster." I was like, "Not a chance, I want NXT on TV, I'd rather wrestle on NXT on USA or FOX, or wherever."

Advertisement

Now, one year later, NXT is on USA. We are starting a couple of weeks from now and it's gonna be legit.

You can watch or read the full interview here.

Follow Sportskeeda Wrestling and Sportskeeda MMA on Twitter for all the latest news. Do not miss out!