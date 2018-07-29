WWE News: Matt Riddle reveals the list of superstars he would like to face in NXT

Matt Riddle is on the verge of making his WWE debut

What’s the story?

While recently conversing with WWE legend Sean Waltman on the X-Pac 1-2-360 Podcast on Afterbuzz TV, former UFC superstar and current Evolve Wrestling Champion Matt Riddle spoke about the list of possibilities that apparently awaits him in WWE NXT.

In case you didn’t know…

Former UFC fighter Matt Riddle is currently considered as one of the hottest pro wrestlers’ on the entire Independent circuit today.

Riddle who is the current Evolve Wrestling Champion, has competed for top Indie promotions such as PROGRESS Wrestling, CZW, PWG, and numerous other notable promotions throughout his career.

As per a recent report from The Observer, Riddle is apparently on the verge of signing with the WWE after having spent the majority of his wrestling career on the Independent circuit.

The heart of the matter

During his interview with WWE veteran X-Pac, current Evolve Champion Matt Riddle opened up on WWE NXT presenting him with endless possibilities and revealed the list of superstars whom he wants to work within WWE’s developmental brand.

Throughout his career on the Indie circuit, Matt Riddle has competed against some of the very best wrestlers in the world who are currently signed with the WWE, and as per Riddle’s recent statement - The King of Bros is apparently willing to work alongside the likes of NXT Tag Team Champions Roderick Strong and Kyle O’Reilly as well as NXT North American Champion Adam Cole who are all currently associated with The Undisputed Era faction. (H/T: SEScoops)

“I had one match with Roderick Strong which was great and I’d love to do something like that again. I’ve wrestled Kyle O’ Reilly all around the world from Ireland to the US to everywhere, I’d love to do that again. Adam Cole the same.’’

In addition, the Evolve Champion also stated that he’d once again like to share the ring with now former NXT Champion Aleister Black and new NXT Champion Tommaso Ciampa as well.

“Aleister Black, I wrestled him only once and we didn’t call anything, and it was one of my fave matches I’ve had and I’d like to do that again. Tommaso Ciampa, Ricochet… the list goes on. Endless possibilities for great matches.”

What’s next?

Matt Riddle is currently rumored to make his WWE debut at the upcoming NXT TakeOver: Brooklyn IV, which takes place on the 18th of August, 2018.

