WWE News: Matt Riddle reveals what Triple H told him before signing with the WWE

Matt Riddle is the hottest new NXT sensation

What's the story?

Newest NXT signee Matt Riddle was recently interviewed by The Main Event on ESPN West Palm Radio and during the conversation, the former Indie sensation revealed what WWE COO Triple H advised him with in regards of signing with the WWE.

In case you didn't know...

Having previously competed under the UFC banner in the past, Matt Riddle has already established himself as one of the most highly recognized Professional Wrestlers in the world, thanks to his immense amount of work on the Independent circuit.

Throughout his Pro Wrestling career, Riddle has competed for some of the most highly recognized Independent promotions such as the likes of EVOLVE Wrestling, PROGRESS Wrestling, Combat Zone Wrestling, and several other promotions.

The former UFC fighter officially signed with the WWE in August of this year, when he appeared ringside at NXT TakeOver: Brooklyn.

The heart of the matter

Matt Riddle claimed that prior to him signing with the WWE, he spoke with WWE COO Triple H over the phone and apparently, the reason why Riddle eventually decided to sign with the WWE is due to his phone call with Triple H, that made him feel good about working with NXT. (H/T: Wrestling Inc)

"I actually got a direct call from are main man 'Trips', Mr. Triple H, Paul Levesque," Riddle said. "It was good. About three years ago I was about to get signed and we talked about that because I was supposed to possibly get signed then and it didn't happen. We talked about that. He's like 'we got good intentions', made me feel good with working with NXT and working with him. Honestly, that's why I signed up and we'll see where it takes me."

What's next?

Matt Riddle recently made his in-ring NXT debut at a house show but is yet to compete for the black and yellow brand on TV.