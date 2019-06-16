WWE News: Matt Riddle reveals why he dislikes Goldberg but respects Brock Lesnar

Danny Hart FOLLOW ANALYST News 653 // 16 Jun 2019, 21:38 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Matt Riddle is one of NXT's top Superstars

What's the story?

Matt Riddle has been very outspoken about Goldberg and Brock Lesnar on social media over the last year.

Speaking in an interview with talkSPORT’s Pro Wrestling Show, the WWE NXT Superstar explained why he does not rate Goldberg and revealed why he continues to state that he will retire Lesnar one day.

In case you didn't know…

Since making his NXT debut in September 2018, Matt Riddle has become an integral part of WWE’s developmental brand.

The former UFC fighter’s first high-profile match came in November 2018 at NXT TakeOver: WarGames II, where he defeated Kassius Ohno in seven seconds, and he went on to pick up another victory against the same opponent in January 2019 at NXT TakeOver: Phoenix.

He then suffered his first televised singles defeat against Velveteen Dream in April 2019 at NXT TakeOver: New York before bouncing back with an impressive victory over Roderick Strong at the recent NXT TakeOver: XXV event.

During this time, Riddle has repeatedly claimed in media interviews and in social media posts that he will be the person to make Brock Lesnar retire from WWE, while he made headlines after WWE Super ShowDown when he described Goldberg as “unsafe, dangerous and a liability”.

I love Pro Wrestling so much and that’s why I get mad at certain people because they’re unsafe, dangerous and a liability to everyone else, I’ve worked hard to get where I am and this is only the beginning!

PS @undertaker is a stallion and is a true legend pic.twitter.com/WotacyNOre — matthew riddle (@SuperKingofBros) June 8, 2019

The heart of the matter

Matt Riddle explained that his criticism of Goldberg is simply because, in his opinion, the WWE Hall of Famer has “terrible matches” and hurts his opponents.

He added:

Advertisement

“So for me, I don’t care how much money he makes, I’m just glad people were entertained [versus The Undertaker at Super ShowDown]. But, stick to your wheelhouse, bro. And stop headbutting doors before you wrestle. And I’m not hating – I’m not hating – I’m just spitting facts and these are all facts are things he should take into consideration. And not just for me, not because he got made fun of, but for his health as well.”

Riddle went on to mention that, unlike Goldberg, he respects Brock Lesnar and that is why he wants to face – and potentially retire – him when he makes his way to WWE’s main roster.

“I have a huge amount of respect for Lesnar. You know, he’s done everything since he came into it. He works hard. You don’t look like Lesnar without working hard. You don’t pick up things, get to the top of multiple industries and sports without working hard. Do I like his work, per se, and his attitude right now? No. But, I think that’s why it’s good [between them]. He’s the complete opposite of me, but we’re the same.”

What's next?

While Goldberg’s in-ring career looks uncertain, Money In The Bank holder Brock Lesnar is likely to remain a prominent figure on WWE programming as he continues to tease cash-ins on Seth Rollins and Kofi Kingston. As for Matt Riddle, he will almost certainly be involved in a featured match at NXT TakeOver: Toronto on August 10.