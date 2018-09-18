WWE News: Matt Riddle says he misses MMA, speaks about financial difference to wrestling

Matt Riddle spoke about his MMA past

Matt Riddle was one of wrestling's hottest prospects when WWE snapped him up just weeks ago, and while The King of the Bros is yet to make his in-ring debut in NXT, the former indie star has been speaking about his MMA past.

Speaking with MMAJunkie.com, Riddle admitted he misses MMA, but spoke about why WWE was the right choice for him - as well as opening up about fellow crossover stars and how they're doing inside the squared circle.

Matt Riddle's rise to the top has been nothing short of meteoric. Having started his wrestling career in 2014 after transitioning from MMA, The King of Bros quickly found his way to Evolve - a company closely linked with WWE.

After an unsuccessful trial with WWE, Riddle has been nothing less than a superstar on the indie scene, becoming the top guy in several promotions, and putting on clinics with Zack Sabre Jr, NXT star Kyle O'Reilly, and former WWE man Cody Rhodes.

Matt Riddle shocked the world when he was the latest suited-up Superstar to be unveiled at an NXT TakeOver event with a front row cameo - but The King of Bros wasn't without his trademark long locks, snapback and flip-flops.

Matt Riddle recently spoke with MMAJunkie.com and the NXT Superstar admitted he misses MMA.

I do miss it. I watch the fights. I watched Tyron Woodley dominate this week. I feel bad for the fighters and I know...things are a little different now, but I know my world when I was in MMA, everything was tough.

The King of Bros went on to speak about how life in wrestling compares financially with UFC.

Life was just so tough. Everything was a struggle. Bills were a struggle. Even when you're on top in the UFC, you only get paid a couple times a year. I'm just really glad to have that all behind me and focus on my craft.

Riddle is just one of many MMA fighters to make the transition to pro wrestling, and he spoke about some of the biggest names to make the switch.

There's a lot of people making the transition and doing it well. There are other guys that are doing great, and women. You've got Ronda (Rousey) and Shayna (Baszler), Jessamyn Duke. You've got Tom Lawlor, you've got me.

The outspoken Riddle didn't speak so highly of everyone, though.

There's a lot of guys - like King Mo, for example - who is a big fan of professional wrestling, world-class fighter, world-class athlete, but I don't think he's the greatest pro wrestler. It's more than moves and athleticism. It's that charisma.

Well, I guess we await Matt Riddle's debut! He certainly talks a good game, and anyone who's witnessed The King of Bros knows there are not many others like him right now. Here's hoping we don't need to wait too long.

