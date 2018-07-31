WWE News: Matt Riddle signs with WWE

Greg Bush FOLLOW ANALYST News 2.42K // 31 Jul 2018, 23:00 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit Google+ Email

Matt Riddle will make his NXT debut soon

What's the story?

Matt Riddle has been considered one of the hottest free agents on the market this year. The King of the Bros has had an impressive few years in the wrestling business, and it's been rumored that the WWE has been interested in bringing him aboard their NXT brand.

Follow Sportskeeda for the latest WWE news, rumors and all other wrestling news.

In case you didn't know...

Matt Riddle began his wrestling career in 2014, and quickly found his way to Evolve, a company that has had a partnership with the WWE for quite some time. Riddle even took part in a tryout for the WWE early in his career but was turned down.

Since then, he's been working the indie scene, picking up gold in multiple companies and putting on highly competitive matches with Zack Sabre, Jr., Kyle O'Reilly, and Cody Rhodes. He and his Chosen Bros partner Jeff Cobb even defeated Fenix and Pentagon Jr. for the PWG Tag Team Championships back in 2017.

Although Riddle's initial tryout didn't earn him a contract, it seems he and the WWE have finally come to terms on a new deal.

The heart of the matter

According to Body Slam, Matt Riddle and the WWE have agreed on a 3-year contract. Riddle will report to the NXT brand, where he'll more than likely be put into the spotlight immediately. Riddle will also make an appearance at NXT TakeOver: Brooklyn IV, where he'll be spotted in the crowd, like most big signees.

What's next?

With the addition of Riddle, NXT seems to be as stacked as ever. It's been speculated that he and Keith Lee are to be the main stars of NXT going forward for the next few years, akin to Finn Balor and Samoa Joe back in 2015.

Who would you like to see Matt Riddle feud with first in NXT?