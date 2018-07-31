Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create & Earn
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

WWE News: Matt Riddle signs with WWE

Greg Bush
ANALYST
News
2.42K   //    31 Jul 2018, 23:00 IST

M
Matt Riddle will make his NXT debut soon

What's the story?

Matt Riddle has been considered one of the hottest free agents on the market this year. The King of the Bros has had an impressive few years in the wrestling business, and it's been rumored that the WWE has been interested in bringing him aboard their NXT brand.

Follow Sportskeeda for the latest WWE news, rumors and all other wrestling news.

In case you didn't know...

Matt Riddle began his wrestling career in 2014, and quickly found his way to Evolve, a company that has had a partnership with the WWE for quite some time. Riddle even took part in a tryout for the WWE early in his career but was turned down.

Since then, he's been working the indie scene, picking up gold in multiple companies and putting on highly competitive matches with Zack Sabre, Jr., Kyle O'Reilly, and Cody Rhodes. He and his Chosen Bros partner Jeff Cobb even defeated Fenix and Pentagon Jr. for the PWG Tag Team Championships back in 2017.

Although Riddle's initial tryout didn't earn him a contract, it seems he and the WWE have finally come to terms on a new deal.

The heart of the matter

According to Body Slam, Matt Riddle and the WWE have agreed on a 3-year contract. Riddle will report to the NXT brand, where he'll more than likely be put into the spotlight immediately. Riddle will also make an appearance at NXT TakeOver: Brooklyn IV, where he'll be spotted in the crowd, like most big signees.

What's next?

With the addition of Riddle, NXT seems to be as stacked as ever. It's been speculated that he and Keith Lee are to be the main stars of NXT going forward for the next few years, akin to Finn Balor and Samoa Joe back in 2015.

Who would you like to see Matt Riddle feud with first in NXT?

Topics you might be interested in:
WWE NXT Matt Riddle
Greg Bush
ANALYST
Greg is an avid sports fan and has been with Sportskeeda for over a year now. While Greg mainly focuses on WWE's Cruiserweight division, he has followed professional wrestling since he was a child. Greg is a member of the Under The Ring Podcast, where he and four others go over the weekly news and rumors. Discussions can get heated and very opinionated. If you would like to keep up with him outside of Sportskeeda, you can follow him @Undertheringpod on Twitter.
WWE News: Matt Riddle reveals the list of superstars he...
RELATED STORY
WWE News: James Ellsworth was terrified to work with Matt...
RELATED STORY
WWE/UFC News: Matt Riddle reveals mistakes CM Punk made...
RELATED STORY
5 Reasons Matt Riddle is pro wrestling's hottest prospect.
RELATED STORY
WWE/Indie News: Top Independent promotion spoils Matt...
RELATED STORY
From the WWE Rumor Mill: UK Star signs with WWE
RELATED STORY
WWE News: Io Shirai signs with the WWE
RELATED STORY
WWE News: Chelsea Green comments on her recent WWE Tryout
RELATED STORY
WWE news: Io Shirai appears at WWE Tokyo show
RELATED STORY
WWE News: Dave Meltzer awards five-star rating to yet...
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us