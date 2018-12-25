WWE News: Mauro Ranallo in car accident, shares pictures of crash

Greg Bush FOLLOW ANALYST News 124 // 25 Dec 2018, 07:43 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Mauro Ranallo's personal life fuels him as he continues to succeed as a legendary commentator

Mauro Ranallo has prided himself on bringing his struggles out into the open. In a ﻿ShowTime documentary titled Bipolar Rock'N'Roller, Ranallo discussed his early years and dealing with his Bipolar disorder. His message and struggles hit close to home with a lot of fans who deal with similar issues and have really helped him connect with the fanbase.

Ranallo has continued to do this, discussing important projects and charities for mental health, and sharing more of his life with those who follow him on social media. Back in October, he shared a personal and difficult story about how he lost his closest friend in life when he was just 19, and how that seriously affected him and sent him on a downward spiral in his 20's. However, Ranallo's tale is about overcoming experiences like these, no matter how tough they may be.

Ranallo continued that tradition on Christmas Eve. The voice of NXT had a terrifying experience last night. Mauro Ranallo revealed on his Instagram account that he'd been in a car accident.

Apparently, the driver of the other car lost control and ran right into Ranallo at full speed. They slammed into the driver's side and hood of Ranallo's vehicle. The damage to both vehicles can be seen in Ranallo's post. Thankfully, the Bipolar Rock'N'Roller wasn't seriously injured, and let his fans know that everything was okay.

In his post, Ranallo stated:

An Angel was looking over me last night. A car lost control and smashed into me at full speed. Happy to report that no one was seriously injured. I'm still in shock. I guess my work here isn't done yet. #ChristmasMiracle

Again, no serious injuries were sustained by either party, though both vehicles appear totaled.

You can catch Mauro Ranallo's excellent commentary work every Wednesday night on WWE NXT on the WWE Network.

Advertisement