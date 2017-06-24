WWE News: Mauro Ranallo opens up about leaving SmackDown Live earlier this year

Mauro Ranallo opens up about leaving the 'Blue Brand' and his return to the WWE.

by Roktim Rajpal News 24 Jun 2017, 12:11 IST

Mauro will be making his WWE NXT debut tonight

What’s the story?

During a recent interview with Associated Press, Mauro Ranallo spoke about his return to the WWE, as well as leaving Smackdown earlier this year. Besides this, he touched upon his association with Bellator and calling the Connor McGregor- Floyd Mayweather bout later this year.

The background

Mauro joined the WWE in 2015 and was soon dubbed the ‘Voice of Smackdown’. He went on to call matches at PPV events such as Summerslam, Survivor Series and the Royal Rumble. However, he ended up missing WrestleMania 33 after going on hiatus.

The WWE initially claimed that he was missing because of ill health. However, his close friend Bas Rutten claimed that Mauro was in depression as he had been bullied by his fellow commentator JBL. Last month, the Newsweek claimed that Mauro and the WWE had ‘mutually agreed’ to part ways.

The heart of the matter

While speaking to Associated Press, Mauro said that he has never more successful in life and is quite happy about how things stand at present. He added that he is looking forward to returning to the WWE. Talking about his departure from the Blue Brand earlier this year, he said that at that point, he was willing to walk away from his dream job.

“I was willing to walk away from my dream job, let's leave it at that. In order for me to do that, I had to be true to my convictions and what makes you a human being."

Besides this, he touched upon his association with Bellator and said that he is excited about calling the Connor McGregor-Floyd Mayweather fight later this year. He went on to add that he was thankful that he was able to overcome his health problems and make a comeback.

What’s next?

Mauro made his NXT debut at the recent tapings from Full Sail University and we can now look forward to him on the announcer’s desk henceforth.

Author’s take

Mauro is undoubtedly one talented commentator and has a bright future. I am pretty happy about his return to the WWE and hope that he makes an impact with his work.

