WWE News: Mauro Ranallo set to be lead commentator for Mae Young Classic 2

Liam Hoofe FOLLOW ANALYST News 306 // 01 Aug 2018, 19:29 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit Google+ Email

The WWE's second ever Mae Young Classic will be recorded next week

What's the story?

Popular NXT announcer, Mauro Ranallo, is set to be the lead commentator for the second ever Mae Young Classic, which will be recorded between August 8th and 9th.

In case you didn't know

The Mae Young Classic is an all-female wrestlers tournament which will take place between August 8th and August 9th, with the final of the tournament taking place at the company's first ever all-female PPV, Evolution, on October 28th.

Last year's tournament, which was won by NXT star Kairi Sane, saw WWE icon Jim Ross take the role of lead commentator, with Lita working alongside him as the colour commentator.

Mauro Ranallo is one of the company's most beloved announcers and is currently the lead announcer for NXT.

The heart of the matter

PWInsider's Mike Johnson is reporting that Mauro Ranallo is set to be the lead commentator for this year's Mae Young Classic, which begins next week.

There is no word yet as to who his commentating partners are going to be though, given the nature of the event, a returning female star is likely.

What's next?

The second ever Mae Young Classic will take place next week at the home of NXT, Full Sail University. The event will feature 32 women from 12 different companies competing to win the tournament.

Last year's winner, Kairi Sane, earned herself a shot at the NXT women's title, but there is no official confirmation yet as to what the prize will be for winning this year's tournament.

There is still no official date as to when the tournament will air on the WWE network, though, most fans are presuming that it will be towards the end of Summer, or in September so that they can build hype for the final, which will take place at Evolution in October.