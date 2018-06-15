WWE News: Mauro Ranallo to miss NXT Takeover: Chicago

One of NXT's biggest stars will be missing on Saturday night.

Ranallo won't be behind the commentary desk on Saturday night in Chicago

What's the story?

Mauro Ranallo continues to be the busiest man in sports commentary, but sadly he has confirmed that his busy schedule will cause him to miss this weekends NXT Takeover: Chicago event.

In case you didn't know...

Ranallo isn't just contracted to WWE when it comes to his sports commentary since he also works for MMA for Bellator and boxing for Showtime all the time whilst advocating mental health.

This means that sometimes Ranallo's dates clash and he is unable to make some of the events that he is scheduled for, including NXT's biggest shows. There was a time when his catchy terminology was part of the main roster, but in recent years he has been calling the shots down in NXT on a contract that allows him much more freedom.

The heart of the matter

The popular star tweeted earlier today to let wrestling fans know that he won't be one sitting behind the desk on Saturday night when the developmental brand takes over the Allstate Arena in Chicago, Illinois.

I’m blessed to have more than one job. Unfortunately,dates may conflict. Off to Dallas for a @ShowtimeBoxing tripleheader . That means I won’t be in Chicago for #NXTTakeOver You’ll be in good hands with @VicJosephWWE @McGuinnessNigel & @WWEPercyWatson 👊🙏 — Mauro Ranallo (@mauroranallo) June 14, 2018

Ranallo will be heading to Dallas to be part of Showtime Boxing's commentary team this weekend, whilst 205 Live's Vic Joseph will be in the hot seat alongside regular faces Nigel McGuiness and Percy Watson on Saturday night.

What's next?

The NXT brand invades Chicago this weekend and boasts a number of Championship showdowns including Shayna Baszler vs Nikki Cross for the NXT Women's Championship, Aleister Black vs Lars Sullivan for the NXT Championship and what is set to be an epic Street Fight between former friends Tommaso Ciampa and Johnny Gargano.

Will Mauro Ranallo be a huge miss this Saturday night at NXT Takeover: Chicago? Have your say in the comments section below!