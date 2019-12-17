WWE News: Medical update on Kairi Sane after TLC

Kairi Sane will be out of action; how long unclear.

One half of the WWE Women's Tag Team Champions will be out of action following the main of TLC Sunday night. Pro Wrestling Sheet is reporting that Kairi Sane has not been cleared to wrestle after suffering an apparent head injury.

Pro Wrestling Sheet was told that Sane seemed to have been knocked out in the first few minutes of the match, although where exactly she suffered the injury remains unclear. Sane was noticeably struggling during most of the match. Throughout various points, Becky Lynch was seen talking to Sane, before appearing to call an audible to end the match early.

The spear and the powerbomb .. you can tell something is wrong. Kairi STILL gets up and does the spot with Asuka and the ladder. But Becky barely hits her with the chair knowing something is wrong. Becky checks on Kairi again and again.. pic.twitter.com/eT5DFEosfd — Stephαnie Rosαnó (@theBLHW) December 16, 2019

As you can see in the videos above, both Lynch and Flair were doing their best to protect The Pirate Princess while trying to finish out the match. Sane was checked out by the WWE medical staff immediately following the show. She did provide an update of sorts on her own on Twitter today:

👍🏻 — KAIRI SANE (@KairiSaneWWE) December 16, 2019

The Kabuki Warriors went on to the win the match when Asuka pulled Becky Lynch off the top of the ladder, and ascended to the top herself to grab the titles. Both of their opponents tweeted out their support of Kairi Sane today:

.@KairiSaneWWE You truly are a warrior. — The Man (@BeckyLynchWWE) December 16, 2019

.@KairiSaneWWE you are a bad ass woman. — Charlotte Flair (@MsCharlotteWWE) December 16, 2019

At this point it is unclear how long Kairi Sane will be out of action. We at Sportskeed would like to wish The Pirate Princess a speedy recovery and a quick return back to the ring.