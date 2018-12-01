WWE News: Mega Triple Threat Match confirmed for TLC

Soumik Datta FOLLOW ANALYST News 678 // 01 Dec 2018, 11:51 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

The Bar will defend their tag titles in a three-way match

What's the story?

WWE has confirmed yet another mouth-watering title match for the upcoming Tables, Ladders, and Chairs pay-per-view, as SmackDown Live Tag Team Champions The Bar, now find themselves in the middle of a triple threat tag title defence come December 16.

In case you didn't know...

After being drafted to SmackDown Live earlier this year, the duo of Sheamus and Cesaro finally managed to win their first ever WWE SmackDown Live Tag Team Titles at SmackDown 1000 on the 16th of October.

Having recently ignited a heated feud against The New Day on the blue brand, Cesaro and Sheamus went on to capture the SmackDown Live Tag Team Titles thanks to unlikely help from The Big Show.

Shortly after winning the belts, Cesaro and Sheamus went on to mark their first successful title defence at Crown Jewel on the 2nd of November in Saudi Arabia.

The heart of the matter

As seen on this week's episode of SmackDown Live, another former SmackDown Live Tag Team Champions, The Usos answered an open challenge and successfully defeated The Bar in a non-title match. Meanwhile, The New Day, on the other hand, have also had their fair share of issues with The Bar and The Usos as well.

It is also safe to say, that these three teams have been the spearhead of the SmackDown Live Tag Team Division and a triple threat title match is certainly going to be a show stealer and the only way to decide which tag team eventually gets to call themselves the supreme tag team of the blue brand, after all, all these three teams are five-time tag team champions.

Below is the updated card for TLC:

Daniel Bryan (c) vs AJ Styles- WWE Championship

Ronda Rousey (c) vs Nia Jax- Raw Women's Championship

Becky Lynch (c) vs Asuka vs Charlotte Flair- SmackDown Live Women's Championship

Seth Rollins (c) vs Dean Ambrose- Intercontinental Championship

Finn Balor vs Drew McIntyre

Elias vs Bobby Lashley

Braun Strowman vs Baron Corbin

What's next?

A triple threat between these three teams is certainly going to be iconic and it'll be interesting to note if a stipulation is further added to this match or not.