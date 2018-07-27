WWE News: Meiko Satomura confirmed for Mae Young Classic

The Joshi legend has confirmed her appearance.

What's the story?

This year's Mae Young Classic has gathered steam quickly, even before the tournament begins. It already boasts a killer lineup which includes new entrants Zeuxis, Io Shirai, and Deonna Purrazzo, along with notable returning names like Mercedes Martinez and Toni Storm. Now, another titan has thrown her hat into the ring.

Meiko Satomura, a stalwart of women's wrestling in Japan for the past two decades, and still considered among the best competitors in the world, confirmed the rumors of her participation in the Mae Young Classic tournament today.

In case you didn't know...

Meiko Satomura has constructed a legendary career over the past two decades. Her ring resume includes classics with names any WWE fan would recognize - Asuka (then Kana), Kairi Sane (then Hojo), and, more unusually, current WWE United Kingdom Champion Pete Dunne. She even made appearances for WCW before the promotion went under.

At 38, Satomura would be one of the oldest participants in the tournament, but as you'll understand if you watch her recent matches, she hasn't slowed down a bit. She's one of the keystones of the "women's revolution" if there ever was one.

The heart of the matter

Confirming to Yahoo! Japan her participation in the Mae Young Classic tournament, Meiko Satomura vowed to meet longtime rival Io Shirai in the finals and show off the best women's wrestling in the world. Interestingly, she also expressed a desire to have a match with Ronda Rousey, who currently performs on the Raw brand.

What's next?

The Mae Young Classic tournament will take place very shortly, with tapings scheduled to occur at Full Sail on August 8th and 9th. Should Meiko Satomura make the final, it would take place at WWE Evolution, the first all-women's pay-per-view, on October 28th.