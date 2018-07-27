Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Write & Earn
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

WWE News: Meiko Satomura confirmed for Mae Young Classic

J.M. Carpenter
ANALYST
News
655   //    27 Jul 2018, 18:11 IST

Meiko Satomura Mae Young Classic
The Joshi legend has confirmed her appearance.

What's the story?

This year's Mae Young Classic has gathered steam quickly, even before the tournament begins. It already boasts a killer lineup which includes new entrants Zeuxis, Io Shirai, and Deonna Purrazzo, along with notable returning names like Mercedes Martinez and Toni Storm. Now, another titan has thrown her hat into the ring.

Sportskeeda is the one-stop destination for latest WWE rumors and wrestling news.

Meiko Satomura, a stalwart of women's wrestling in Japan for the past two decades, and still considered among the best competitors in the world, confirmed the rumors of her participation in the Mae Young Classic tournament today.

In case you didn't know...

Meiko Satomura has constructed a legendary career over the past two decades. Her ring resume includes classics with names any WWE fan would recognize - Asuka (then Kana), Kairi Sane (then Hojo), and, more unusually, current WWE United Kingdom Champion Pete Dunne. She even made appearances for WCW before the promotion went under.

At 38, Satomura would be one of the oldest participants in the tournament, but as you'll understand if you watch her recent matches, she hasn't slowed down a bit. She's one of the keystones of the "women's revolution" if there ever was one.

The heart of the matter

Confirming to Yahoo! Japan her participation in the Mae Young Classic tournament, Meiko Satomura vowed to meet longtime rival Io Shirai in the finals and show off the best women's wrestling in the world. Interestingly, she also expressed a desire to have a match with Ronda Rousey, who currently performs on the Raw brand.

What's next?

The Mae Young Classic tournament will take place very shortly, with tapings scheduled to occur at Full Sail on August 8th and 9th. Should Meiko Satomura make the final, it would take place at WWE Evolution, the first all-women's pay-per-view, on October 28th.

Topics you might be interested in:
Mae Young Classic WWE Network WWE Points To Note WWE Little Known Facts
J.M. Carpenter
ANALYST
On/off wrestling fan since 1996. A budding copywriter with political experience, I write about persuasion, influence, and masculinity at my blog http://masculineepic.com/ . Uncoincidentally, all of these things are vital in professional wrestling.
WWE Rumor Mill: Huge name confirmed for Mae Young Classic...
RELATED STORY
WWE News: NXT star confirmed for Mae Young Classic
RELATED STORY
WWE News: WWE announces four new Mae Young Classic...
RELATED STORY
WWE News: Toni Storm Announced For Mae Young Classic Return
RELATED STORY
WWE News: WWE announces Mae Young Classic 2018 details
RELATED STORY
WWE News: Four huge names confirmed for Mae Young Classic...
RELATED STORY
Predicting the participants in the 2018 Mae Young Classic
RELATED STORY
WWE News: Indian competitor announced for Mae Young Classic 
RELATED STORY
WWE News: WWE announce a second Mae Young Classic Tournament
RELATED STORY
Press Release: WWE Announces Mae Young Classic 2018
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us