WWE News: Mia Yim makes her NXT debut

Mia Yim has signed with WWE

What's the story?

After PWInsider.com confirmed last week that Mae Young Classic star Mia Young had signed with WWE, the former Impact Wrestling Knockout has made her official NXT debut.

Yim has previously appeared in NXT and on WWE television, but she made her debut as a fully fledged WWE Superstar in Fort Pierce, Florida, where she defeated Aliyah.

In case you didn't know...

Mia Yim is highly regarded as one of the top women's wrestlers in the world. Working in Impact Wrestling from 2012-2017 under the moniker of Jade, former Knockouts Champion would go on to appear in WWE as enhancement talent in 2014-2015, as well as appearing as one of Adam Rose's Rosebuds (who hasn't?) and wrestling Charlotte Flair in NXT.

More recently, Mia Yim has competed in both Mae Young Classic tournaments, defeating Sarah Logan in the inaugural tournament before losing to eventual runner up and former NXT Champion Shayna Baszler.

Yim suffered a leg injury in late 2017 forcing her to adjust her style, but after drawing on her taekwondo background and almost a decade of wrestling experience, she's still regarded as one of the best on the planet.

The heart of the matter

PWInsider.com today broke the news last week that Mia Yim had signed with WWE, after the former Impact Wrestling star was visible in videos uploaded from the Performance Center on WWE NXT's official Twitter account.

While Mia Yim has wrestled in both Mae Young Classics and even wrestled Charlotte Flair in NXT, her official debut after signing with the company came last night in Fort Pierce, Florida, where she defeated Aliyah.

What's next?

Well, more NXT appearances, it would seem! Mia Yim will add a fresh face and plenty of experience to the roster.

If you're not familiar with Mia Yim, just get onto the WWE Network and watch her in one of the two Mae Young Classic tournament.

Who would you like to see Mia Yim come up against in WWE? Let us know in the comments.