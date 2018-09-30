Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

WWE News: Mia Yim makes her NXT debut

Gary Cassidy
SENIOR ANALYST
News
605   //    30 Sep 2018, 23:00 IST

Enter captiMia Yim has signed with WWE
Mia Yim has signed with WWE

What's the story?

After PWInsider.com confirmed last week that Mae Young Classic star Mia Young had signed with WWE, the former Impact Wrestling Knockout has made her official NXT debut.

Yim has previously appeared in NXT and on WWE television, but she made her debut as a fully fledged WWE Superstar in Fort Pierce, Florida, where she defeated Aliyah.


In case you didn't know...

Mia Yim is highly regarded as one of the top women's wrestlers in the world. Working in Impact Wrestling from 2012-2017 under the moniker of Jade, former Knockouts Champion would go on to appear in WWE as enhancement talent in 2014-2015, as well as appearing as one of Adam Rose's Rosebuds (who hasn't?) and wrestling Charlotte Flair in NXT.

More recently, Mia Yim has competed in both Mae Young Classic tournaments, defeating Sarah Logan in the inaugural tournament before losing to eventual runner up and former NXT Champion Shayna Baszler.

Yim suffered a leg injury in late 2017 forcing her to adjust her style, but after drawing on her taekwondo background and almost a decade of wrestling experience, she's still regarded as one of the best on the planet.


The heart of the matter

PWInsider.com today broke the news last week that Mia Yim had signed with WWE, after the former Impact Wrestling star was visible in videos uploaded from the Performance Center on WWE NXT's official Twitter account.

While Mia Yim has wrestled in both Mae Young Classics and even wrestled Charlotte Flair in NXT, her official debut after signing with the company came last night in Fort Pierce, Florida, where she defeated Aliyah.



What's next?

Well, more NXT appearances, it would seem! Mia Yim will add a fresh face and plenty of experience to the roster.

If you're not familiar with Mia Yim, just get onto the WWE Network and watch her in one of the two Mae Young Classic tournament.

Who would you like to see Mia Yim come up against in WWE? Let us know in the comments.

Topics you might be interested in:
WWE NXT
Gary Cassidy
SENIOR ANALYST
Gary Cassidy is a freelance journalist from Glasgow, Scotland, specialising in professional wrestling with Sportskeeda. Gary has ten years' writing experience and a 2:1 Honours degree, and is also a subtitler working on both live and prerecorded broadcast for television channels across the UK, USA and Australia.
WWE Rumor Mill: Mia Yim spotted at WWE Performance Center
RELATED STORY
Top 11 Insane WWE Spots of the Week (9/16/18)
RELATED STORY
WWE Rumor Mill: WWE signs Mae Young Classic star Mia Yim
RELATED STORY
WWE News: Top independent wrestler Matt Riddle makes NXT...
RELATED STORY
WWE Spoiler: NXT Star injured at recent tapings 
RELATED STORY
9 ideal debut feuds for incoming NXT call-ups
RELATED STORY
WWE NXT Results - September 20th, 2018, Latest NXT...
RELATED STORY
WWE News: Top Mexican star makes debut during recent set...
RELATED STORY
5 Facts You Probably Didn't Know About NXT 
RELATED STORY
WWE News: Top NXT Superstar works main roster live events
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us