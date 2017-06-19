WWE News: Michelle McCool posts Father’s Day tribute for The Undertaker

Many wrestlers have been celebrating Father's Day today, but The Undertaker got a special tribute from his wife.

Michelle McCool expressed her love for her husband on Instagram

What’s the story?

The Undertaker’s wife, Michelle McCool, took to social media to honour her husband for Father’s Day. McCool took to Instagram to post a picture and a .gif of Mark Calloway and their daughter on the beach in honour of the day with the hashtag “love and protect.”

Happy Father's Day to these two studs! #loveandprotect A post shared by Michelle McCool-Calaway (@mimicalacool) on Jun 18, 2017 at 2:29pm PDT

In case you didn’t know...

Michelle McCool and Mark Calloway married in 2010 and would have a daughter together in 2012. Despite being in the company together at the same time, the couple never appeared on WWE programming together until WrestleMania 33 when The Undertaker and his wife kissed prior to the end of the show.

The heart of the matter

The .gif of The Undertaker and his daughter shows him with a hat that looks quite similar to the one from his gimmick from a distance. The photo of the two was taken from a much further distance and seemingly at a different time of day.

McCool has made several posts on Instagram about her husband from his match at WrestleMania 33 to some of the events that go on in their daily lives.

Aside from the pictures that surfaced from The Undertaker and McCool visiting the hospital, this is one of the few photos of The Deadman that have surfaced since The Undertaker’s rumoured retirement.

What’s next?

The WWE has been teasing fans with the idea that The Undertaker did not actually retire this year at WrestleMania and that he could return for another match or another confrontation. Whether he wrestles once more or stays retire, there isn’t likely to be any new information revealed until it gets closer to 2018.

Author’s take

From the small bits of information that surface about him, The Undertaker seems to be enjoying his time with friends and family. Only time will tell if these are the pictures of a retired wrestler or a wrestler looking to make another in-ring return at WrestleMania 34.

Happy Father’s Day Mark Calloway.

