WWE News: Michelle McCool shares some really candid photos with Undertaker celebrating their 7 year anniversary

The Undertaker and Michelle McCool celebrate their 7th Anniversary #7years A post shared by Michelle McCool-Calaway (@mimicalacool) on Jun 26, 2017 at 8:42am PDT

The Undertaker (Mark Calaway) and his wife Michelle McCool had their seven year marriage anniversary this week and the latter posted some very candid photos of the couple together at various locations on Instagram. Some of the photos look to be from their vacations over the years while the others are just them at home or family events. Michelle mentions in a comment that the fourth picture in the album, where Michelle is seen winking at the camera while Taker is standing behind her inside what looks like a boat, is her favourite. The couple got hitched in 2010 and in 2012 they had their first child together, Kaia Faith Calaway.

Both McCool and Calaway have had their time in WWE, mostly working for the Blue Brand, SmackDown where McCool was the inaugural WWE Diva's Champion as well as winning both the Women's Championship and the Diva's Championship twice.

Mark has had the most legendary WWE run as The Undertaker who has become a household name for decades. He recently teased his retirement after his loss to Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 33 but the WWE Universe is still hopeful for a future comeback.