WWE News: Mick Foley blasts SmackDown for faulty Battle Royal finish

Could this be in retaliation to what Bryan said about Raw?

by Suyash Maheshwari News 23 Feb 2017, 12:57 IST

Mick Foley at his best!

What’s the story?

RAW General Manager Mick Foley was not impressed by the finish of last night’s Battle Royal hosted by SmackDown to determine the new #1 contender for the WWE Title. The Hall of Famer took on Twitter to blast his counterparts for the not using instant replay at the end of the match and suggested that Stephanie or he would have drawn a different conclusion.

In case you didn’t know....

For those who missed the 10-man Battle Royal, it ended with both AJ Styles and Luke Harper being eliminated at the same time. However, things didn’t go as planned for the WWE as Styles landed just a couple of seconds earlier than Harper.

Here is a slow motion footage from the Battle Royal:

To cover up the botch, no instant replay was shown. After much contemplation, Daniel Bryan came out and announced that the match would be ended as a draw. He then booked Styles vs. Harper for next week’s show, with the winner getting a shot at the WWE Championship at Wrestlemania.

The heart of the matter

Foley was not happy with the finish of the match and posted the following tweet:

Isn't that what instant replay is for? @StephMcMahon or I would have come to a different conclusion. #SDLive — Mick Foley (@RealMickFoley) February 22, 2017

He also took a jibe at Daniel Bryan for his poor decision making by not using the instant reply and suggested that Stephanie or he would have made a better decision.

What’s next?

As noted above, AJ Styles will face Luke Harper next week, and the winner would eventually face Bray Wyatt at Wrestlemania 33 for the WWE Championship.

Sportskeeda’s Take



It is good to see that WWE is no longer trying to cover it’s imperfections and are rather using it as a way to promote the rivalry between the two brands. While SmackDown did fail miserably to cover up the botch, it is always great to see the mild-mannered Foley taunt his counterparts and have fun while he is at it.

