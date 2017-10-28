WWE News: Mick Foley to go on tour to celebrate 20th Anniversary of legendary Hell In A Cell match

You'll have a chance to hear some great stories regarding a historical moment in pro wrestling history.

If you look closely at Mick Foley's nose, you'll see a tooth...

What's the story?

Mike Johnson of PWInsider is reporting on a tour that WWE legend Mick Foley will embark on to celebrate the 20th anniversary of the famous Hell In A Cell match against The Undertaker.

In case you didn't know...

The epic match between Mankind and The Undertaker was the third ever Hell In A Cell contest. One of the most iconic pro wrestling moments in history was when Undertaker throw Mankind off of the top of the cell onto the announce table.

The heart of the matter

The format will be similar to past one-man shows that Foley has done in the past. Those shows contain several great stories from Foley and this tour is centred around the match with The Undertaker that took place at King Of The Ring in 1998.

The tour kicks off on April 11th in Chicago, Illinois and will end in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania on June 28th. The final stop on the tour is significant because the "King Of The Ring" pay-per-view took place on June 28, 1998, from the Civic Arena in Pittsburgh, meaning the last leg of the tour occurs exactly 20 years to the day from that match in the same city.

What's next?

The tickets for this Hell In A Cell one-man show go on sale December 1st. Details on how to purchase tickets as well as the full schedule will be released on Foley's website, www.RealMickFoley.com.

Author's take

I think it is a very cool thing that Mick is doing. It's definitely worthy of a celebration tour like the one he is going on next year.

His shows are always entertaining, funny, and full of great stories so if he comes around to your city, you won't regret seeing his show and getting to meet him.

