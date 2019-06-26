WWE News: Mick Foley explains why WWE's product isn't working today

Foley might know a thing or two about the Attitude Era.

What's the story?

Mick Foley is perhaps one of the most underrated Superstars of all time. He'll reappear in WWE at various points, but always has an opinion on the state of today's professional wrestling business.

While appearing recently on Lillian Garcia's 'Chasing Glory' podcast, Foley gave his take on why he thinks that today's WWE product isn't working. WrestlingInc.com provided transcripts of his interview with Garcia.

In case you didn't know...

Foley was fortunate enough to be active during one of the most prosperous times in WWE history, the Attitude Era. That time period in WWE saw the main competition, WCW, go under while it was also integral for creating some of the most iconic Superstars in the Rock, Stone Cold Steve Austin and Triple H.

The heart of the matter

During the Attitude Era, wrestlers were able to get away with practically anything. From violence to showcasing scantily clad women to using vulgar language, wrestlers were given leeway to do whatever they wanted over 20 years ago.

Because of that fact, Foley revealed that times have changed so much in 20 years that it might be a big reason why WWE's current product is failing to connect with the audience. The ratings are suffering and many Superstars are unhappy with their spots in the company.

"Imagine trying to be a heel in today's environment where you can't be offensive. Obviously we had a little more freedom to use language. I think in a lot of ways the PG rating makes you more creative, which is a good thing. But when you are catering to families, you can actually see someone complaining if a heel was scary. So there's no blood, which is probably a good thing in most cases. But it is hard being a menacing figure when you are so constrained, so, the answer is that everyone has to have great moves."

Different eras rely on different operating tactics, but if the main people in charge aren't thinking outside of the box and instead, are using the same old tired tropes, then fans will turn away from a watered-down product.

Having another promotion to follow also has turned some fans off of WWE's product. Some fans just want great wrestling as opposed to the same wrestlers getting pushed and silly storylines.

"It is hard to dislike someone who is yearning to be the best by putting a guy's shoulders down. I think they are really constrained and I think it shows, and the moves are more spectacular but the fans have been conditioned that there is only one way to have a great match, and that is to have incredible moves and multiple false finishes. But when I was active, there wasn't a specific blueprint to have a great match where you would lose fans if you buried from it. I think it was more creative. We weren't as athletic and you saw fewer great matches on a weekly basis, but I also think you had far better moments that stuck out in people's minds."

What's next?

WWE really needs to improve things because the Fall is set to change the landscape of the business. SmackDown will move to Fox and All Elite Wrestling will start airing its weekly show on TNT. If WWE doesn't use all of the arrows in its extremely deep quiver, the product still may completely miss the bullseye.