WWE News: Mick Foley fulfills 92-year-old fan's wish with a heartwarming gesture

Lee Walker FOLLOW TOP CONTRIBUTOR News 112 // 11 Oct 2019, 06:59 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Mick Foley with Jon Stewart at WWE SummerSlam 2015

As first reported by rochesterfirst.com, WWE Hall of Famer, Mick Foley, fulfilled a 92-year-old fan's wish to meet the Hardcore Legend. The fan, Wilma Gibson, currently resides at the Thomson Health Nursing Home in Canandaigua, New York.

How did it happen?

The Thomson Health Nursing Home offers its elderly residents the chance fulfill one of their wish, much like the Make-A-Wish program. When Gibson was asked by the staff about her wish, she expressed her desire to meet Foley.

The WWE legend, who is currently touring Western and Central New York for his comedy show, was happy to make Gibson's wish come true. On Wednesday, October 9th, Foley was set to perform his comedy show in Syracuse, New York, at the Funny Bone. Before he went to his show, he visited Gibson at the nursing home.

Gibson has ties to Foley

What makes this story unique? Well, it turns out Gibson has ties to Foley's family. The 92-year-old was best friends with Mick Foley's grandmother when they were growing up. When Foley first arrived, he asked Gibson if it was okay to hug her. After he sat down with her, the two shared memories, and Foley gifted her flowers and memorabilia.

Foley's schedule while in Upstate/Western New York

Foley is best known for his roles as Cactus Jack, Mankind and Dude Love during his wrestling career spanning across WWE, WCW and ECW.

Last night, The Hardcore Legend performed at the Funny Bone in Syracuse, New York. Tonight from 5:30 pm-8:30 pm, Foley will be in Albany, NY, for a meet and greet at Heroes Hideout in Colonie Mall.

This is Foley's last stop in NY before he heads to Maryland to continue his comedy tour. To see the encounter with Foley and Gibson, you can watch the video below.